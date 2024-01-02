“Excuse my French but damn”: Malik Beasley reacts as wife Montana Ya puts on a stylish all-black ensemble flaunting $50,000 Hermes birkin bag on IG

Malik Beasley and his wife Montana Yao have had their struggles, but now appear to be on great terms. The Milwaukee Bucks guard was recently seen hyping up his partner and she posted a collage of photos to ring in the new year.

Montana Yao is a model with over 130,000 followers on Instagram. On New Year's Day, she posted multiple photos sporting an all black outfit. Along with her clothes, Yao was also seen holding a Hermes bag that costs roughly $50,000. Among the many people to comment on the post was her husband.

"Excuse my French but damn!!," Beasley commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beasley and Yao got married in the summer of 2020. Last year, they welcomed their second child into the world. Yao gave birth to their daughter, Mia Beasley, in November of 2022. They also have a four-year-old son named Makai.

Malik Beasley has bounced around the NBA over the past seven years, but now finds himself on a contender. This past offseason, he inked a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to play alongside the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Beasley has appeared in 31 games this year and is averaging just under 12 points per game. He is also one of the league's most efficient three-point shooters at 47%.

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao were once on the brink of divorce

Early on in their marriage, Malik Beasley and Montana Yao were on the brink of divorce. The model filed all the paperwork, but the two ended up reconciling before anything was finalized.

The scandal began when photos surfaced of Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Beasley owned up to his mistakes and publicly asked for his wife's forgiveness. Yao managed to look past what happened and dismissed their divorced filing. Beasley quickly split with Pippen, and the couple seems to be on good terms.

Since this scandal, Larsa Pippen has managed to keep herself in basketball circles. Following her split with Beasley, she later started dating Marcus Jordan. He is the son of Michael Jordan, her ex-husband's former teammate. The two have been together for some time now, and are even considering getting married.

During the midst of this scandal, Yao took multiple shots at Pippen on social media. Among the many posts she made directed at her, Yao called the former reality TV star desparate and thirsty for being spotted with another NBA player.