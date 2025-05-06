"Executive of the decade" - NBA fans react to Sam Presti being honored with Executive of the Year award 

On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania announced via X that OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti had been named the 2024-25 NBA Executive of the Year. In response to the news, NBA fans were quick to weigh in on social media.

Presti has assembled an elite roster that's proven they can compete with the best of the best in the NBA despite entering this season as the youngest team in the league. He's also stockpiled numerous picks for upcoming drafts, mastering the balance between assembling a team that can compete now and planning for the future.

This past offseason, Presti notably executed a one-for-one player swap with the Chicago Bulls, acquiring veteran guard Alex Caruso, who has proven to be a valuable asset throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

Fans shared their reaction to Presti bagging the award.

"Executive of the decade tbh," one fan wrote.

"He should win it every year if we being honest," a fan commented.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Well deserved! Very solid roster and they are set for the future with all the picks they have," a fan said.

"Well-deserved. Presti’s vision and patience are finally paying off in OKC," - another fan tweeted.

"So deserved tbh. Massive spin around on OKC," one fan posted.

Looking at other GMs who had a case for Executive of the Year in addition to Sam Presti

While many fans weren't surprised by Sam Presti winning this year's Executive of the Year award, others felt that Detroit Pistons president Trajan Langdon or LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka should've won.

In the case of Langdon, he's quietly assembled a competitive roster that saw the Pistons return to the playoffs for just the second time in the past 10 years. In addition to drafting well in recent years with selections like Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, Langdon was notably involved in a five-team mid-season trade that landed veteran guard Dennis Schroder.

The team finished the regular season in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 44 wins, their most since 2016.

In the case of Pelinka, it's no secret why fans believe he deserved consideration for this year's Executive of the Year award after landing Luka Doncic as part of a mid-season trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Lakers, like the Pistons, wound up getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the acquisition of a 26-year-old star in Doncic remains one of the most stunning moves in NBA history.

Depending on how the 2025-26 plays out, we could see Langdon or Pelinka in the running next year.

