“Exercising my 1st amendment”: Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend, Ally Rossel, stands tall at L.A. anti-Trump protest with powerful message

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's girlfriend, Ally Rossel, stood tall during Los Angeles's anti-Trump protest on Saturday. The Anaheim native participated in the rallies against the President and sent a powerful message on social media. Residents in LA have objected to Trump's latest immigration policies, especially after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency conducted raids on June 6.

Rossel shared multiple stories on Instagram regarding the protests, as she was photographed in the thick of the action. The model voiced her opinion through multiple stories as she posted a picture of anti-Trump signage.

"Exercising my 1st Amendment," she captioned the story.

The sign in question read "Trump is a Limp Dictator," while her next two stories continued to feature anti-Trump signs.

"F*ck Trump and F*ck You for voting for him," the first sign read.

"Human Rights have no borders," read the second one, as Rossel held it above her head.

Rossel continued her barrage of posts as her final story showcased support towards the Latino community while expressing love for LA's diversity. Explaining how she once protested against Trump in the same location, the model wrote:

"Crazy to think the last time I protested at this spot was in 2016 when DT first got elected! LA will always show up and show out for our Latino community! I'm so proud to have grown up in this beautiful, diverse city. VIVA LA RAZA!"

Ally Rossell posts multiple stories against Trump on Instagram

The protests in LA started with Trump's immigration laws but got worse when he deployed the National Guard to subdue the retaliation. California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have strongly critiqued the deployment of the military, labelling it an act against the state's sovereignty.

Lonzo Ball could join Western Conference finalists during the offseason, according to an NBA Insider

Former LA Lakers guard Lonzo Ball could be on his way out of Chicago, according to NBA Insider Michael Scotto. Western Conference finalists Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in pairing Ball with Anthony Edwards as they continue to work on a deal.

Scotto's report was covered by Basketball Forever on X (formerly Twitter) as they captioned the tweet with a short note.

"The Timberwolves are interested in acquiring Lonzo Ball this summer and held primary talks in landing Ball last trade deadline in February (via @MikeAScotto)," Basketball Forever wrote.

Lonzo Ball signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Bulls in February and is viewed as an affordable pick by many teams. However, his health will be a huge concern for any franchise, as he played just 35 games last season and missed two seasons in a row due to injury.

