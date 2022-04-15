“F**k everybody that say I can’t, or he can’t, or Klay can’t” - Draymond Green on brotherhood between him, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson

There has been tension since Klay Thompson's return, with the NBA community wondering if his partnership with Steph Curry and Draymond Green could lead to another championship.

The bond between all three players has been incredible and helped them win three titles in five years. Although Kevin Durant made the team a lot stronger in the 2017 and 2018 runs, their three franchise players remained a significant part of the process.

Since KD left the team in 2019, they have not had any success in the league. While Klay Thompson has also been missing in action due to injuries, they have failed to qualify for the postseason for two consecutive seasons.

With their reunion, much is expected from this Warriors team. Given their red-hot start to the season, the Warriors were the favorites to win the title but things have since shifted to favor the Phoenix Suns.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors big man addressed the issue. He talked about how each player can be successful by themselves, but their partnership is a lot more beautiful.

"There's always this notion of like, 'Draymond can't do it without Steph or he can't do it without Klay,' and I'll be 100% honest, I can't. On the flip side, Klay can't do it without Steph and Draymond. And Steph can't do it without Klay and Draymond."

Green added:

"I think for me, what we've built, it's not that I can't go on and do something else. It's not that you wouldn't be successful in playing with someone else. It's not that Klay couldn't go to the (Los Angeles) Lakers tomorrow and be Klay Thompson. It's not that, it's just not as beautiful as what we've been able to do together."

After a rather long pause, he continued:

"F**k everybody that say I can't, or he can't, or Klay can't. You're right. You win. We can't. We can't do it without each other, but we're damn good doing it together."

Fans will be looking to see how the team fares in the playoffs. Their first challenge will be against leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. TV personality Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors can't win the series without Steph Curry.

He also added that Klay needs to stop playing like he has something to prove.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have started together only once this season

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high-fives Steph Curry #30

Although the band is close to getting back together, they are yet to play together consistently enough to rebuild their chemistry. On the day of Klay Thompson's return after a two-year absence, Draymond Green immediately fouled after tip-off to exit the game because he was nursing a back injury.

Although all three have played together on two other occasions, Green came in from the bench as he recovered from his back injury. In their second game together, Curry sustained a foot injury against the Boston Celtics that has kept him out ever since.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #DubNation Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice - no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice - no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news #DubNation https://t.co/ZhBc2fZGpa

Steph Curry is on course to make a return for Game 1 of their first-round tie against the Nuggets. However, the Warriors' trio have not had much time to play together and that might be a factor in their attempt to make a deep run in the 2022 playoffs.

