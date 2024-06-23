“F**k you mean?”- Julius Randle recalls Magic Johnson’s harsh decision against him as Lakers GM 

Before he starred for the New York Knicks, Magic Johnson and Julius Randle had different views about the forward coming off the bench for the LA Lakers. Back then, Randle was viewed as an important piece of the Lakers' young core. However, he wasn't prepared to find out that he would be playing a different role other than running strong with the starting five.

During training camp for the 2017-18 season, after being accustomed as a starter, the news came as a shock to him. Randle was still an up-and-coming forward who was maneuvering around the Lakers' moving pieces.

He shared the story during his appearance on the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero" podcast.

"I'm playing well in training camp," Randle said. "We get to the beginning of the season, and like, 'Yo, you not starting.' I'm like, 'What? F**k you mean I'm not starting?' ... And it's my contract year, too. I got to figure this out. ... From there ... that was kind of like my breakthrough, just keep getting better. ... That's always been my mentality."

Randle remembered how differently Magic Johnson was during that conversation compared to his public persona. Before he was told that he would be moved to the bench, the Lakers legend advised him to get in better shape for the season.

It was frustrating on Julius Randle's end as he struggled to translate his game well with limited minutes under a different role. At the time, the Lakers were integrating Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma as rookies, which led to Randle being moved to a new responsibility.

However, he continued to play through it while changing his usual approach and ended up becoming a better player for it.

Julius Randle shed light on his "thumbs down" incident at regular season game in Madison Square Garden

During a 2022 regular season game in front of the Knicks crowd, Julius Randle gave a visible thumbs-down gesture despite receiving cheers. New York was originally down 25 points to the Boston Celtics, which displeased the crowd and led to boos focused on the home team.

Randle still remembers that moment.

"Some people still live with that ... what can you do about it, man?" Randle said. "You got to accept it and move on. That was just for me, I apologize. I laugh at that moment now. That moment was more about me than it was about anything else, as far as what I was dealing with maturing as a player, as a person, not letting your emotions get the best of you."

For Julius Randle, it's all about moving on from past mistakes in the process of becoming a better person and player. He did not like how he handled the situation as it was the result of built-up frustration with how the fanbase had been treating him that season, as per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.