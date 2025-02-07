"F**k that n*gga": $50,000,000 ex-NBA star's daughter makes feelings known on Donald Trump attending Super Bowl as Jalen Hurts' comments go viral

Jalen Rose’s daughter Mariah Rose shared her thoughts on U.S President Donald Trump’s attendance for this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In an Instagram reel on Hoops for Hotties, a page she runs, she quipped about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ viral comment about Trump.

The IG post was related to Hurts' response when asked if he feels any pressure with Trump being in attendance at the Super Bowl. However, unlike Hurts' measured response, Rose's lipsynched post said:

“No, F*ck that n*gga,” she said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Me if I was an athlete and they asked me about Trump,” the video was captioned.

In the case of Hurts, he brushed off a question about Trump ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 10 with a two-word answer:

“No, maam,” he said.

Trump is a polarizing figure with sports personalities following controversial comments and opinions, which date back to the NFL player protests during the national anthem almost a decade ago.

Rose has not been shy about stating bold takes on the biggest issues in the sports world. She has also been vocal about recent events in the NBA, WNBA, NFL, and other sports. She delivers most of her takes in her "Hoops for Hotties" podcast, which mainly covers the WNBA and women’s basketball.

Mariah Rose's basketball knowledge has stemmed from having an NBA father. Jalen Rose has a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, which stems mostly from playing in the NBA.

Mariah Rose once called Caitlin Clark fans “evil” for racism

Mariah Rose has been vocal about the racism within the WNBA between some of Caitlin Clark's fans and other players in the league, such as DiJonai Carrington. Rose shared her thoughts on some of Clark’s fans after the Carrington’s Connecticut Sun’s playoff win against the Clark-led Indiana Fever.

Rose said that segments of Clark's fans have been racist this season against anyone who was deemed her rival in the WNBA. She also accused fans of editing Carrington and Clark’s pictures to those of George Floyd, who was killed by a white policeman in 2020.

"If you know anything about the WNBA, you know that Caitlin Clark's fans were absolutely evil last year. Like, I was calling them the 'Caitlin Clark Klux Klan,'" Mariah said in December.

"But people got mad at me, and nobody got it worse from them than DiJonai Carrington. They were editing her face on the pictures of George Floyd and editing Caitlin Clark's face onto the picture of the cop who ... Yeah ...," she added.

Expand Tweet

Clark has been the biggest name in women’s basketball since last year and Rose’s remarks also mirrored the perceptions of many across the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback