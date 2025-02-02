"Trump we need an apology" - Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan calls out Donald Trump over fatal Washington DC plane crash

Gilbert Arenas' ex-partner Laura Govan has called for an apology from President Donald Trump after the recent plane crash in Washington, D.C. Govan shared the latest information regarding the tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of 67 people on Jan. 29.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Govan shared a couple of reels showing that the Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter might be at fault. The air traffic control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport allegedly contacted the helicopter to confirm that American Airlines Flight 5342 was in their sights.

The army crew responded that they were aware of the flight, it might be the wrong plane they saw. There was a departing aircraft from the same airport, so there could have been a mix-up.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trump we need an apology," Govan wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Laura Govan shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @lauramgovan)

It seems that Laura Govan is asking for an apology, possibly in response to comments made by Donald Trump about DEI as one of the reasons why the on-air collision happened.

"We have a high standard," Trump said, according to the Associated Press. "We’ve had a much higher standard than anybody else. And there are things where you have to go by brainpower. You have to go by psychological quality, and psychological quality is a very important element of it. These are various, very powerful tests that we put to use, and they were terminated by Biden."

The investigation is still ongoing, so it's safe to assume that none of the parties have all the right information to point blame or ask for apologies. Nevertheless, 67 lives were lost that night, with 42 bodies being recovered as of now.

Laura Govan has 4 kids with Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan has 4 kids with Gilbert Arenas. (Photo: IMAGN)

Laura Govan was in a relationship with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas from 2002 to 2014. The couple had four children together – Alijah, Izela, Aloni and Hamiley Arenas. Alijah is a five-star high school player who will be playing for the USC Trojans next season.

Izela is also a top prospect in women's basketball, currently playing for the Louisville Cardinals as a freshman. She's averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds this season, coming off her best performance on Jan. 31. She had 11 points, one rebound and two steals in Louisville's 80-75 win over the SMU Mustangs.

Laura and Arenas didn't have the best breakup, but they are doing their best to co-parent their four children. They have taken shots at each other over the years publicly but remain committed to raising their kids as best as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback