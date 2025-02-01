"So proud of you papa" - Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan proudly reacts to son Alijah Arenas’ electrifying senior night performance

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan had back-to-back great news coming from two of her children. After posting Izela Arenas' highlight night with the Louisville Cardinals on her social media, Govan was back on it again, this time with her son Alijah Arenas' senior night.

Govan made a post on her Instagram story, giving props to her son for his stellar performance. She reposted a post by Bleacher Report on her Instagram story and put a wholesome post for her son.

"So proud of you papa," she wrote in the caption of the story

"Proud mama ❤️," she added.

Govan's IG story [Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

She also posted another IG story, sharing a highlight video of Alijah from the game. Arenas faked shooting the ball and brought the defender to his knees, drawing cheer from the crowd.

Govan posted the video and captioned the story saying that even she was confused as to what had happened.

"Ummmmmmmm I was confused as to what happened," she wrote in the caption.

Govan's IG story [Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Chatsworth High School defeated the Granada Hills Charter High School by 62-44 in Arenas' senior night game. Both Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan were present for the big game for their son. Arenas' wife Melli Monaco was also present at the event.

Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco proudly boasts stepson Alijah Arenas' dominant performance on senior night

It seems like Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas has the best support system around him. Not only have his father and mother been hyping up their son, but now, Arenas' wife Melli Monaco has also joined the cheerleaders' group.

As Monaco was also present at Arenas' senior night, she also cheered him from the sideline. After the game, she posted a picture of herself and Alijah on her IG story. She posed with her stepson in a white crop top and a pair of black trousers.

"Senior night @alijah0arenas 😘😘😘😘," Monaco wrote in the caption.

"Can't wait for them college buckets," she added

[Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah was a junior at the Chatsworth High School last year. However, he decided to reclassify into the class of 2025 and his dominance during the senior night gave every reason why he decided to do so. Alijah was effortlessly dominating the game.

After getting 17 offers from different schools, Alijah Arenas committed to USC. As a part of the USC Trojans, Alijah will play under head coach Eric Musselman. Interestingly, Musselman had also coached Gilbert Arenas when he played for the Golden State Warriors.

