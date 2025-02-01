"My babies D is crazy" - Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hypes daughter Izela Arenas clamping players in Louisville's win over SMU

Former Washington Wizards All-Star Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan is perhaps the biggest fan of her children's game. She again showed that by highlighting the skills of Izela Arenas, her daughter, as the Louisville Cardinals played against the SMU Mustangs on Friday.

Govan posted videos of her daughter from the game onto her Instagram stories for her followers. She also included a caption that praised certain aspects of her daughter's game.

"My babies D is Crazy Good!!! @izelaarenas," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan's IG story (Photo credits: lauramgovan/Instagram)

The video showed Arenas tracking SMU's Nya Robertson off the ball and ensuring she did not get the ball. Robertson, to her credit, stayed active and kept trying to shake Izela but in this particular possession, the SMU guard was unable to.

In her next post, Govan uploaded a clip of her daughter stripping Robertson on a lay-up attempt. However, the ball traveled out of bounds after Arenas knocked it loose. Govan continued to be a proud mother, praising her daughter's defensive skills again.

"Defense is crazy," she wrote while also including fire emojis.

Govan's IG story (Photo credits: lauramgovan/Instagram)

Laura Govan also highlighted her playmaking skills and her ability to knock down the 3-pointer. Her next stories showed Arenas slinging the ball to a teammate in the paint. After that, it was of her hitting a three from the left wing.

Govan's IG post (Photo credits: lauramgovan/Instagram)

Govan's IG post (Photo credits: lauramgovan/Instagram)

Izela Arenas and the Louisville Cardinals beat the SMU Mustangs 80-75. Arenas came off the bench and deposited a double-digit scoring performance with 11 points on a 4-for-11 shooting clip, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. She also registered one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block.

This is the fourth time this season that Arenas has scored in double figures. Her first double-figure scoring game was when she scored 11 against Colorado on Nov. 30. After that, she scored a career-high 13 points against Grambling on Nov. 12. She also scored 10 points earlier this month (Jan. 5) against Wake Forest.

Laura Govan's son Alijah Arenas has committed to play for USC

Soon, Laura Govan will be cheering for two of her children who are playing on the collegiate level. Her son, Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit and widely regarded as one of the best high school two-guards, has decided where he'll play college basketball.

He chose from a list of outstanding Division I programs including Arizona, where his father played before coming to the NBA. He also received offers from Alabama and California. After mulling it over, he decided to commit to USC, and will play his freshman season there during the 2025-26 campaign.

Alijah Arenas' decision was announced on his father's podcast, Gil's Arena. Josiah Johnson, the show's host, told Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas' to call the coach of whatever school he chose while the podcast was filming to tell him his decision. This prompted him to call USC's coach, Eric Musselman.

"Hey coach," Alijah said when Musselman picked up. "So, I'm on a podcast right now and it's kind of like a big day for me. I wanted to let everybody know that I want to come into USC." (2:47-3:03)

Following his announcement, former NBA forward Nick Young dapped him up. Other former NBA players, Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings, were also present as well as his father, Gilbert Arenas.

