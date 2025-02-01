"Can't wait for those college buckets": Gilbert Arenas' wife beams with pride as stepson Alijah Arenas puts on a show on senior night

Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, has been throwing all her support in favor of her eldest stepson Alijah Arenas. The YouTuber has been actively making posts on her social media handle and sending shoutouts to the new USC commit.

On his hyped-up senior night on Friday, Arenas and the Chatsworth High School took down the Granda Hill Charter High School (62-44) with a dominant performance. Before the game, the USC commit was greeted by his parents and Monaco.

In her latest Instagram post, Monaco posted a picture from the senior night. She posted a picture of herself holding Arenas' poster in his high school jersey as they posed together. Monaco wore a full-sleeved white crop top and a pair of black trousers.

"Senior night @alijah0arenas 😘😘😘😘," Monaco wrote in the caption.

"Can't wait for them college buckets," she added.

Melli Moanco IG story [Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas is a five-star recruit. Last year in November, Alijah decided to reclassify into the class of 2025, since he was still a junior at Chatsworth. The son of the former NBA player will play under Eric Musselman at USC.

Interestingly, Eric Musselman has also been his father's coach before when senior Arenas played with the Golden State Warriors. Musselman was appointed as USC's coach earlier this year after previous coach Andy Enfield joined SMU.

Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco hypes up Alijah Arenas after USC commitment

After much contemplation, Alijah Arenas made his commitment to play for the USC Trojans after finishing high school.

The oldest son of Gilbert Arenas had offers from 17 schools before he made his commitment. Some of the schools on the list included Alabama, Arizona State, Texas, UCLA and others.

Glad with her stepson's big decision, Arenas' wife Melli Monaco made a post dedicated to Alijah. She posted a mixtape of Alijah in the Trojans jersey.

"This extremely talented young man @alijah0arenas committed to USC!!! I’m very proud of you and can’t wait to see them buckets 😘❤️👀," Monaco wrote in the caption.

Melli Monaco and Gilbert Arenas have been together for over a year now. They started dating in 2023 after the former NBA player asked her on a date when she was live on her YouTube channel.

In August last year, Gilbert Arenas proposed to Monaco in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Monaco was also born in Paris and later moved to the States. The couple got married on January 20. Previously, Arenas was engaged to Laura Govan, who is also the mother of all his four children.

