“F**k the talk” - Rudy Gobert shuts down question on the potential of the Utah Jazz, says “whatever happens, happens”

The Utah Jazz has tied up the series with the Dallas Mavericks at two apiece with a late-game dunk by Rudy Gobert in Game 4. After the game ended, Gobert was pulled aside for the post-game interview, in which he used some very colorful language to show how excited he was about the win.

Since the season started, rumors have surrounded the Jazz all season about if the team should trade away their stars, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, after three straight years of poor playoff performances. The Jazz losing two games to a Luka Doncicless-led Mavericks caused those rumors to become even louder. That was clearly on Gobert’s mind when he said the following after the Jazz's impressive win:

“Fuck the talk. We are just trying to be the best team we can be. Trying to enjoy the moment, and whatever happens, happens.”

The biggest rumors surrounding the Jazz have been that the team’s stars, Mitchell and Gobert, have been at odds all season, but Mitchell throws Gobert the game-winning lop. The series seemed to be slipping from the Jazz, and Doncic came back from missing the first three games due to injury, but now it is all tied up again headed to Dallas.

If these playoffs end with another disappointment, even worse in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz front office will need to make a massive decision on the team's future.

Can Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks?

Rudy Gobert is often the most significant question mark for the Jazz in the playoffs. Much of the blame for the Jazz playoffs struggles has been placed on his shoulders due to who the Jazz play defense when teams go small.

Last season was the most significant cause of concern after the Jazz ended the season with the best record in the Western Conference but were eliminated in the second round. With Kawhi Leonard only playing in four games, the Los Angeles Clippers went small and beat the Jazz in six games.

Gobert was exposed by the small-ball lineup because he couldn’t get to the three-point and contest the Clippers' great shooters from outside. A similar thing happened in the Mavericks' two wins in this playoff series.

Game 4 went down to the wire and could be a turning point in the series. Doncic was back, the Mavericks were at full strength, and the Jazz found a way to win. Gobert had 17 points with 15 rebounds and played a key role.

Rudy Gobert took advantage of the Mavericks' small lineup by attacking the paint, scoring, and grabbing offensive rebounds. Gobert being aggressive could lead to a Jazz upset in the series.

