"F**k off you" - Steven Adams channels his inner New Zealander after spotting an Australian

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams forgot that he was surrounded by microphones after he spotted an Australian during a media session. Speaking to reporters after Game 6 on Friday, Adams was answering questions when he spotted an Australian in the crowd. He immediately called out, saying:

Ad

“F*** off you.”

Adams noticed the microphone in front of him and covered his mouth. He explained the incident hilariously, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s Australian, had to.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Steven Adams is a 12-year NBA veteran from New Zealand, currently with the Houston Rockets. The 31-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. With many teams looking to add size to their roster this summer, Adams will be in high demand.

His wealth of playoff experience with the Thunder, the Grizzlies, and now the Rockets makes him an attractive option to contenders. Adams has career averages of 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He can be a solid backup option for almost any team in the league.

Ad

However, with the way he has been performing in the playoffs, the Rockets might not let Adams go. Through the first six games, the 31-year-old is recording 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 points and 1.3 blocks against the Warriors. He leads the series in both blocks and +/-.

Adams has also been reliable on defense, being a constant disruption in the paint. He is having quite an impact against Golden State.

Steven Adams records a season-high 17 points in a must-win game against the Warriors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steven Adams was not ready to go home in Game 6 against the Warriors and made some crucial contributions in the 115-107 win. Adams played 31 minutes, recording 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks on 4-for-4 shooting. Fred VanVleet was key in the win, recording a team-high 29 points.

Before this game, the 31-year-old had not scored more than 14 points in a game this entire season. He showed up when it mattered most and helped the Rockets tie things up at 3-3. It is also worth noting that Adams has recorded the highest +/- out of anyone in this series. The Rockets have outscored Golden State by +53 with Adams on the floor.

The Warriors will take on Houston at Toyota Center in Game 7 on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More