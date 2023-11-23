"F**king emotional dudes" - Gilbert Arenas takes dig at NBA referees after Chris Paul gets ejected by Scott Foster

NBA fans were surprised to see Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul get ejected late in the second quarter by Scott Foster. It all happened when he fouled Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns on a defensive possession, which led to the two talking about the foul for quite some time.

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player, has had his share of run-ins with officials. However, most of them are now different, as players can easily be punished for a technical foul for displaying emotion if they disagree with the calls being made. The most recent incident occurred last night.

Following Paul's removal, Arenas slammed league officials for becoming too involved with players. They also utilize it to assign technical fouls and ejections when certain players irritate them.

"Someone should ask Adam Silver this, 'If I'm a player, I'm playing a game that's emotional, I'm acting in real time, real deep human emotions and when I don't control my emotions, a ref can give me a technical [foul].

Which means, whatever I said to him, irritated him so bad that he didn't control his emotions and he gave me a tech. So, my emotions, led to him being emotional but he gets to give me a technical and that's fine. How?'" Arenas said.

"There's no nothing for him," he added. "He doesn't leave it with a win or loss. Whatever he does, $6,000, $3,000, whatever he makes, he gets it no matter f**king what."

"What's a ref's record? 0 ad f***ing 0 his whole career. There's no win or loss. You just look at the game ... That's the most f***ing emotional dudes in the game."

Arenas wants the players to be able to play with emotion, which is what fans would wholly enjoy.

"It's personal," NBA star Chris Paul said after the ejection

The Warriors ended up losing to the Suns, 123-115. Following the game, Paul was asked about his ejection.

"It’s personal," Paul said after the game. "We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal."

It's known across the NBA that Paul doesn't have the best winning record when Foster is on the floor officiating. This includes a 13-game losing streak that's recently been broken since he was still with the Suns last season.

The thing is that NBA referees aren't getting punished publicly for making the wrong calls. Fans are also having a hard time enjoying the game when players get ejected too easily. The league needs to improve this side of things and make it an enjoyable league to watch.

