"F* yeah, dodged a bullet": Gilbert Arenas hints Warriors lucky to avoid Klay Thompson deal

Klay Thompson has been a significant figure in the Golden State Warriors title runs that gave the franchise four NBA championships. At 33 years old, the other half of the "Splash Brothers" is playing on an expiring contract worth $43.2 million for the 2023-24 season.

There had been reports that Thompson was offered a two-year, $48 million deal that he declined.

At the tail-end of Thompson's five-year, $190 million deal, Gilbert Arenas reacted on his podcast, saying that he is not worth it, as he thinks he is and the Warriors escaped a bad contract.

According to Arenas, missing as many as 200 games during Thompson's five-year contract hurts his value:

"People think your contract is what you [are] going to be. It is what you have done," said Arenas. "You averaged 22 last year in 66-something games, this year Golden State is like, 'F*** yeah, we dodged a bullet."

Starting his five-year contract with the Warriors, the four-time NBA All-Star missed two seasons due to a knee and Achilles injury. He only played 32 games in 2021-22 and the most he had in a season was last year with 69.

For the 2022-23 season, Thompson has regressed from averaging 21.9 to 15.4 points in 22 games played.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reports Klay Thompson declined a contract extension from the Golden State Warriors

The future of Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors has been in question as he was benched by Coach Steve Kerr during the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns after struggling to shoot the ball in the first three quarters.

It was bared by Shams Charania on Fan Duel's "Run It Back" that Thompson could have secured his money with the Warriors as he was offered $48 million in the next two seasons. However, he also reported that the contract offer was declined by Thompson's camp:

“[Klay Thompson's] future has been in question…I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, two years in the range of 48 million dollars in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal,” said Charania.

Klay Thompson has been on a career-low average since his rookie year. he is posting career-low shooting percentages, with 39.7% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range through 22 games.

The combination of on-court challenges and contractual uncertainties adds complexity to Thompson's situation with the Warriors.