“Face of load management is back”: NBA fans throw major shade at Kawhi Leonard for missing back to back games

After playing in the first 27 games of the season, LA Clippers megastar Kawhi Leonard has missed the last two games as he is dealing with a left hip contusion. The Clippers have lost both games after winning nine in a row, dropping to 17-12 in the West standings.

After it was officially announced that the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP would sit out his second straight game, NBA fans took to social media and threw shade at Leonard, who has missed several games over the past few years due to injuries.

"The Face of Load Management is back"

"Damn." Like it’s a season ender??"

"Bro need a vacation"

"There was never a chance in hell Kawhi was gonna remain completely healthy"

"There's the Kawhi we've come to know and love"

"Same old story every year"

"We all knew it was coming"

"It's this time of the year again surprised it took so long"

Kawhi Leonard has appeared in 27 of the LA Clippers' first 29 games, but his absence from the last two games has become a reason for concern.

Leonard has a long history of missing games due to injuries or load management, and the franchise is hopeful he will be in a position to play majority of the season.

For his part, the Clippers' megastar recently revealed that his goal was to 'stay healthy' and have a full season with the team.

"I've been dealing with this right knee injury for a while, since 2016-17. Even going through the Raptors' run, that being my first year going so far [again] just put another toll on it," Kawhi Leonard recenty told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, via Basketball Network.

"Now, I feel good coming out of games, and I don't feel any [pain]. So, I just want to keep going, and that's my goal is just to stay healthy, and the rest will play itself out."

Kawhi Leonard has averages of 24.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 3.5 apg, on 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, so far.

The Clippers are coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics (145-108), who share the best record in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with 22 wins and six losses.

After having two days off, the LA franchise will return to action on Tuesday to host the Charlotte Hornets, who have won just seven of their first 27 games.