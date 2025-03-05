‘Face of the NBA’ LeBron James fuels GOAT debates after 50,000th point creates 11,721 points separation from Michael Jordan 

LeBron James, the face of the NBA, has achieved a new milestone that will fuel GOAT (greatest of all time) debates between him and Michael Jordan for the next few weeks. In Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, the four-time MVP recorded his 50,000th career point in the regular season and playoffs combined. James achieved the feat in the first quarter. James hit a 3 from the left wing.

He created an 11,721-point (counting) separation from Jordan, who finished his career with 38,279 points. James needed one point to achieve the one-of-one milestone. He was also the first and only player to reach 40,000 points in the regular season.

James has 41,841 points and counting in the regular season alone, more than what Jordan scored combined, including his playoffs tally. However, Jordan didn't play as long as James. He retired twice before returning and lost significant time in the NBA. After debuting in 1985, Jordan played 15 seasons. He played only 18 games in his second year because of injury.

Jordan suited up in 17 games during the 1994-95 season after unretiring and re-joining the Bulls. He made the playoffs 13 times and played 179 postseason games. The six-time NBA champion still has the best points-per-game average, though. Jordan scored 30.1 ppg in the regular season and 33.4 ppg in the playoffs.

On the other hand, James has averaged 27.1 ppg in the regular season and across 22 years and 28.4 ppg in the playoffs in 17 postseason appearances.

