Fact Check: Did J Cole help Caleb Martin to sign with Heat? Understanding relationship between Miami star guard & rap icon

Caleb Martin has continued to impress for the Miami Heat this postseason. After averaging just 3.0 points per game across the team's play-in showdowns with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, Martin took his game to the next level.

In the Heat's first-round clash with the Milwaukee Bucks, Martin averaged 11.2 ppg, helping provide a much-needed scoring boost in the absence of Tyler Herro. In the Heat's second-round matchup with the New York Knicks, Caleb Martin again put on some impressive performances, including a 22-point outing.

In the Heat's Eastern Conference showdown with the Boston Celtics, Martin had several breakout performances that have earned him high praise from fans. In Game 2 he set a new playoff career-high with 25 points, a figure he topped in his recent Game 7 performance as the Heat closed out the series.

With Caleb Martin being one of the biggest stories in Miami this postseason, many are wondering about the rumors of rapper J. Cole helping him get in the NBA. As it turns out, the reports of Cole helping Martin get in the NBA are true. During the Game 2 broadcast, Allie LaForce reported:

"A week before camp started, J. Cole - Yes, J. Cole the rapper, called assistant coach Caron Butler and said my guy Caleb Martin is available. So coach Butler passed on the information to Erik Spoelstra. He said, 'Could he come, we're scrimmaging tomorrow?' He showed up in front of everyone.

"He became a two-way player, and ever since was a huge part of a starting rotation until they had him sign full-time. There was a match made in heaven from Day 1."

J Cole's love of basketball helped Caleb Martin get signed

J. Cole is without question a huge basketball fan. In addition to playing in scrimmages during his free time, the popular rapper is frequently seen courtside at games.

Thanks to his unwavering love of the game, he became familiar with Caleb Martin, who he knew was special. As an undrafted player, Martin was faced with a tough path to the NBA, however thanks to the help of Cole, he was able to get an in with the Heat.

Now, Caleb Martin is gearing up to compete in the NBA Finals. As he recalled in an interview with NBA TV:

“I got waived from the Hornets, and I’m going with my trainer, we work there at Cole’s gym, and he seen me play every day playing pickup with him and some of the other guys.

“He was like, ‘Man, Imma reach out to a couple of contacts.’ I don’t know what he meant and who he knows, but anything will help at this point."

The rest, as they say, is history.

