"I would tear their a** up" - Miami Heat veteran takes shot at TNT crew for doubting his abilities

On April 9, 2023, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem played his final regular season game after a 20-year career with the organization. His outing was the perfect send-off for the 42-year-old forward. Haslem dropped 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

In an interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the Miami Heat forward took pride in the work he put in as he wanted to respond to all the media backlash.

“I read. I hear all the comments, and even some of my peers, every now and then they got jokes to crack," Haslem said. "But I bust their a– too. Some of the guys that sit up in there behind them suits at TNT and they got jokes, I would tear their a– up. I ain’t up here smoking cigarettes and eating chicken.”

His 24-point outing was enough to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-110 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Throughout his long career with Miami, Haslem has averaged 7.5 points (48.9% shooting) and 6.6 rebounds. He had his best season in the 2007-08 season as he averaged 12.0 ppg (46.7% shooting) and 9.0 rpg.

He was an important part of the team's title run in 2006, providing quality defense and hustle spirit. The Miami Heat veteran averaged 8.6 points per game (49.3% shooting) and 7.4 rebounds per game.

As Haslem has seen the Heat locker room change in terms of different players each year, the culture remained the same. Miami's famous "Heat Culture" remained intact throughout Haslem's tenure with the organization. His presence and veteran leadership have been crucial in prolonging the longstanding identity of the franchise.

Haslem was able to capture 3 championships with the Heat (2006, 2012, 2013).

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem's final regular season game

Following the victory against the Magic, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media about Udonis Haslem's importance to the team.

“I’m going to miss his spirit,” Spoelstra said. “I’m going to miss his voice. I’m going to miss his intentions. He has incredible, pure, team intentions. Every single day, he doesn’t have a bad day. He may express himself with anger at times at his teammates or even with me, but his intentions are pure.”

Similar to Spoelstra's comments, Heat president Pat Riley shared the same sentiments when describing the value of Haslem to the organization.

"He’s always had tremendous courage,” Riley said. “Whatever endeavor, he rises to another level. And you need that. He was for real. He was that kind of man, someone who has tremendous pride being from Miami.”

Udonis Haslem has appeared in 879 NBA games so far and has averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his career.

