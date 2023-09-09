Fact check: Did LeBron James and Kevin Durant confirm their participation in 2024 Paris Olympics? Finding out the truth

The last time LeBron James suited up for Team USA was way back in 2012 after they won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

With the American contingent failing to reclaim the FIBA World Cup gold medal, the four-time NBA champion threw in a hint that he may represent the USA again on the international stage.

Team USA is out of contention for the 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal after losing to Germany by just two points in a 111-113 defeat. Many attributed the Americans failure at bringing home the bacon to not sending their best players to this tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Basketball fans know that the Olympics is where Team USA tries to form their strongest lineup and they have already started speculating on who might be a part of the roster.

In a post by NBACentral, James was included in the dream Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, and Anthony Davis.

The post was seen by James himself and commented with an eyes emoji. Just by this, the speculation that the four-time NBA MVP might not yet be done representing Team USA sparked a social media frenzy.

Expand Tweet

A social media post put up by the parody account NBACentel then claimed that LeBron James and Kevin Durant are already set to play for the Paris Olympics.

Expand Tweet

However, there is no truth to the rumor that LeBron James or Kevin Durant have confirmed their participation in the Paris Olympics. Had there been such a scenario, it is likely the top NBA journalists would be informed, and maybe even an official announcement would have been made.

LeBron James still has a lot left on his tank for another run with Team USA

At age 38, LeBron James is still considered one of the best players in the NBA and the world. He will also be coming in as the oldest player in the NBA next season. Despite most athletes regressing in their late thirties, James can still hold up against the best in the league.

In the 2022-23 season, the 19-time NBA All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Even in his 20th season in the league, James was able to score a season-high of 48 points in a game.

There is no question whether James can still compete well internationally. But what is more important at this point is whether he would be interested in adding another Olympic gold medal to his trophy room.