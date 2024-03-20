Fact Check: Did Warriors sign 10-day contract with Blake Griffin? Debunking rumors of 6x NBA All-Star's comeback

NBA fans on Twitter might have come across some news regarding the Golden State Warriors' roster from a seemingly reliable source. The report states that the struggling Western Conference team has signed veteran big and former slam dunk champion Blake Griffin to a 10-day contract.

The Twitter page where this report came from looks like it's owned and operated by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. However, upon closer inspection, fans will be able to see that the page is fake and isn't Woj's official account.

The page's bio clearly states that it isn't affiliated with Wojnarowski and that it's a parody account. So, the report on Blake Griffin signing with the Warriors is false.

For anyone who might have seen the false report and gotten excited that Griffin is back in the NBA, he is not. For anyone who is wondering how to spot the real Wojnarowski Twitter account from the parody one, his handle is @wojespn, while the parody account is @wojdespn.

The last time that the six-time All-Star was under contract with a team was in the 2022-23 season. He signed a one-year minimum contract with the Boston Celtics worth $2,905,851. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and hasn't been on a team since.

Who is on the Golden State Warriors' roster?

The Golden State Warriors have a full 15-man roster. As such, they are unable to add more players without having to release anyone.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who were all part of their 2022 championship roster, are all still with the team. They also have veterans Chris Paul and Dario Saric.

In the last draft, they added Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who are both making an impact.

Rounding out the Golden State Warriors' roster are young prospects Lester Quinones and Gui Santos. They also have players under two-way contracts who split their time between the main roster and the team's G League affiliate: Pat Spencer, Jerome Robinson and Usman Garuba.

Unless something drastic such as a long-term injury were to occur, it seems like Steve Kerr's roster for the final push into the postseason is set.