Fact Check: Does Kevin Durant have a Tinder Profile? Debunking rumors of Suns star having secret dating account

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant was recently the subject of a social media rumor started by notorious troll account, @TheNBACentel. The account, which runs as a parody version of the NBA Central account which posts daily NBA news, has posted numerous other fake pieces of news in the past. Saturday's screenshot of Kevin Durant's supposed secret Tinder account appears to be the same.

The account appears to use real information about Durant, such as that he went to University of Texas and lives in Phoenix. Despite that, there is other information indicating this is likely a troll.

Under the 'About Me' section, the supposed Kevin Durant Tinder account indicates that he's on the platform to change the narrative that women don't like him. Given that, and the fact that @TheNBACentel page posted the screenshot, many fans are suspicious of the screenshot - and for good reason.

At the time of publication, no reputable Twitter/X account has circulated the screenshot. Additionally, no other NBA news page has posted the screenshot, further indicating that the post originated from the @TheNBACentel account and thus making it less credible.

With that in mind, check out the original post below, as well as the screenshot of the supposed Kevin Durant Tinder profile in question.

Looking at Kevin Durant's infamous social media scandal in 2017

While the recent screenshot indicating that Kevin Durant has a Tinder profile appears to be fake, Durant was notoriously part of a Twitter scandal in 2017. At the time, the generational scoring talent was fresh off a controversial move to Golden State after leaving the OKC Thunder.

The decision rocked the NBA community to its core given that Durant and the Thunder had a 3-1 lead over the Warriors in the previous year's playoffs. After joining the Warriors, Durant was faced with considerable criticism online as fans questioned his decision to leave OKC, and the impact it would have on his legacy.

During the 2017-18 season, he was caught using burner accounts on social media. At the time, various accounts would pop up to defend Durant, until one day fans captured screenshots of Kevin Durant forgetting to switch to a burner account.

The result was that Durant posted tweets defending himself in the third person, from his main Twitter account. You can see two examples of this below:

The situation only brought more attention to KD, but it also spawned a joke that has continued ever since about the MVP's use of secret accounts.

Although the latest screenshot of a Tinder profile appears to be fake, Durant's past use of burner accounts seems to have helped give life to the troll. Despite that, there has been no evidence that Durant uses a secret Tinder account to change the narrative about him and women.