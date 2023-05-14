Fact Check: Has Ja Morant been suspended by the NBA? Viral Adam Silver video debunked

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was seen brandishing a gun once again on Instagram Live and is now facing the consequences. Many have called him out for his ignorance and even the famous "Morant defenders" now have nothing to say. As soon as the video went viral on social media, memes and fake news posts quickly flooded the timeline.

There is a video going viral on social media in which NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is seen talking about Morant's suspension. In the video, Commissioner Silver said:

"Ja Morant is a public figure in the city of Memphis. He is a role model for children all over his city. However, it disappoints me to see how he has not made good choices as of late. That is why I have decided to suspend Ja Morant from the NBA indefinitely. I hope he learns during this time that his thuggish and gangster activities are prohibited by the NBA. I hope to see no more pointing lasers, punching minors and treating store employees."

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports BREAKING: Adam Silver announces that the NBA has indefinitely suspended Ja Morant. BREAKING: Adam Silver announces that the NBA has indefinitely suspended Ja Morant. https://t.co/GBhDfm6nx7

It is important to note that the video was posted by "ButtCrack Sports," a misinformation-themed account on Twitter that focuses on spreading fake news. They are inspired by a similar account called "Ballsack Sports," and they all abbreviate to "B.S." aka, "bullsh*t." The motive is to spread false information and educate people that they shouldn't believe everything they see on the internet.

"ButtCrack Sports" posted the video after Ja Morant's suspension was announced by the Grizzlies organization. It might not seem obvious that the video is fake but a lot of clues tell us that it is. For starters, the video is posted by "ButtCrack Sports" and they are not trying to hide the fact that is a doctored video.

Additionally, the backdrop of Commissioner Silver's podium is from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. If the announcement was recent, the backdrop obviously wouldn't be the All-Star Game one. Moreover, the words don't match the mouth of Silver and even an amateur lip-reader can tell that the words aren't in sync with his lips.

The video is obviously fake and not a word is true. The league is yet to make an official announcement regarding Ja Morant.

Memphis Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins

Many have called for Ja Morant's suspension and the Memphis Grizzlies organization has done so. They announced that Morant will be away from the team and is suspended from all team activities until further notice. They didn't have anything further to comment on the matter, as per the press release.

The league is yet to review the situation and give an official statement.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. https://t.co/ojJCikC2XX

Morant was suspended from eight games the last time he showed off a gun on Instagram Live. Many at the time asked for a longer suspension but the league decided that eight games was enough. Now that Morant has made the same mistake again, it isn't far-fetched to think that the punishment this time around will be harsher.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was suspended for 50 games for carrying a gun in his locker room over 10 years ago. If Morant is served a similar sentence, the Grizzlies' upcoming season is already in trouble.

