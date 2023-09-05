Fact check: Is Carmelo Anthony coming back to the NBA? Viral rumors debunked

After 19 seasons in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on May 22, 2023. No team signed Anthony following the 2021-22 season, which eventually forced him to hang up his jersey.

Just recently, The Hoop Centrol, a troll account on “X,” posted a fake Anthony announcement that supposedly happened on Instagram. It was captioned:

“Giving this one more shot. #StayMe70”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On the 10X All-Star’s IG account was the same photo posted months ago but with a different message:

“If you can learn to enjoy repetition, you can achieve what normal people think is impossible. #STAYME7O”

Carmelo Anthony hadn't announced his retirement yet when the message was posted on IG. He was probably looking for another season in the NBA before calling it a career.

Anthony played one season with the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 69 games. Although he had decent numbers, he remained unsigned throughout the 2022-23 season.

When it seemed like his NBA career was over, “Melo” called it quits during last season’s playoffs. He received plenty of love from current and former players for what he has accomplished.

“Melo” has been having a blast post his pro basketball career. He’s been spending more time with his son Kiyan Anthony who is expected to follow in his father’s steps to the NBA.

Is Carmelo Anthony a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA but never won a championship. Still, his numbers should make a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“Melo” was one of the league’s best and pure scorers. He had 14 seasons averaging 20 PPG and won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season. Anthony averaged 22.4 PPG in his career, which is better than that of other Hall of Famers.

Charles Barkley finished his career averaging 22.1 PPG and also didn’t win a championship. Anthony, who won a title with Syracuse in the NCAA, has three Olympic gold medals to Barkley’s two.

“Melo’s” career scoring average is also better than that of Alex English, Billy Cunningham, Hakeem Olajuwon and Bob McAdoo who are all Hall of Famers.

Expand Tweet

Currently, he is the only member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team who isn’t in the Hall of Fame. That should change in 2026 when the six-time all-NBA member becomes eligible.

Carmelo Anthony has somewhat been overlooked. He should get the recognition he deserves when he joins some of basketball’s greatest players in the Hall of Fame.

Also read: "Always will be a legend": NBA fans shower respect as Carmelo Anthony retires from the NBA

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)