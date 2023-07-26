Fact Check: Is Jaylen Brown dating Bernice Burgos? Debunking Celtics superstar relationship rumors

Jaylen Brown found his name in the headlines this week for more than one reason. First, it was reported that the two-time All-Star had signed a fully-guaranteed max deal with the Boston Celtics.

While the situation earned Jaylen Brown plenty of praise and admiration from fans and analysts, the Celtics star also found his name in the tabloids. According to rumors, Brown is believed to be dating Bernice Burgos, a 43-year-old model who is reportedly a grandmother.

The couple have found their names side by side in headlines on more than one occasion. Back in September of 2022, the pair were seen in New York dancing together at a bar, creating quite a bit of controversy at the time given the age gap.

Several months later, Jaylen Brown and Bernice Burgos were again spotted together, this time vacationing and showing off some PDA on the beach.

While Jaylen Brown has yet to address the situation, given the fact that the two have reportedly been an item since September, there seems to be some truth to the rumors.

Jaylen Brown recently signed the biggest contract in NBA history

With Jaylen Brown recently agreeing to the biggest contract in NBA history, he and Bernice Burgos will have plenty to celebrate in the weeks to come. Given the fact that Brown has repeatedly found his name tied to trade talks in the past, it's safe to say the new deal has gone over well for the former No. 3 pick.

After the news surfaced, he spoke to media members about the situation, expressing his appreciation for the Boston Celtics organization for believing in him.

"I appreciate the investment and commitment from the Celtics and the rest of the community. That investment will be felt in return from me here in Boston, on and off the floor, and all around the world."

As Brown went on to explain, he wants to use his massive deal to invest in the local community more, something that will surely win him over fans in the area.

On the heels of a season where the Celtics came up short of making the NBA Finals, it's clear that the team has their sights on a title. As Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck stated, the next step in Brown and the team's progression is to capture an NBA championship.

With the recent acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, the team will be heading into the season with a fired-up Brown and a bolstered roster. Whether or not they're able to ride that momentum to the NBA Finals, only time will tell.

