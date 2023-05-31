Fact Check: Is LeBron James considering to play for Saudi Arab for $400 Million? 

There has been report regarding the LA Lakers star LeBron James and his future in the NBA after he commented about his possible retirement from the NBA. Following the news about his potential retirement, there has been a rumor that the four-time champion will be playing overseas next season.

A Twitter account called Buttcrack Sports recently reported about James playing in Saudi Arabia for $400 million. The post talked about how the current Lakers star is heavily considering to play in the Middle Eastern country for five years. Additionally, they mentioned that LeBron will be joining the Oil Basketball Federation.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports BREAKING: LeBron James is heavily considering Saudi Arabia's 5-year, $400 million contract offer to play for the Oil Basketball Federation. BREAKING: LeBron James is heavily considering Saudi Arabia's 5-year, $400 million contract offer to play for the Oil Basketball Federation. https://t.co/8CpHu9W0W6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the information posted by the said Twitter account isn't factually accurate. Buttcrack Sports is a satire account that focuses on trolling it's followers. In their account's bio, they even included the phrase "Nothing tweeted should be taken as fact."

Similar to Ballsack Sports, another satire Twitter account, their posts aren't focused on the serious side of things. Ballsack Sports even posted a tweet about LeBron getting offered an $800 million three-year deal by the Chinese Baskeball Association’s Guangdong Tigers.

Ballsack Sports @BallsackSports The CBA’s Guangdong Tigers have reportedly offered LeBron James a 3 year contract worth “upwards to” $800 million.



James is still under contract with LA until 2024. The CBA’s Guangdong Tigers have reportedly offered LeBron James a 3 year contract worth “upwards to” $800 million.James is still under contract with LA until 2024. https://t.co/YJtDnBFa3m

Both posts aren't factual and James has not given any further comments regarding his future in the league.

You might also be interested in reading this: Fact Check: Did LeBron James receive $800 million deal from Guangdong Tigers?

Reggie Miller breaks down LeBron James' recent message

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

LeBron James recently made waves in the news after he posted an Instagram story referencing his retirement. In the post, James used Jay-Z's lyrics from the song What More Can I Say, which went over most of the people's head at the time.

"I'm supposed to be #1 on everbody list. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist." James wrote.

Following this, fans quickly started to speculate about the four-time MVP's future in the league. Even people working for the media started to wonder about what James was referencing to, including Dan Patrick. Luckily for him, a former NBA star assured him that the Lakers superstar isn't going anywhere.

Patrcik had Reggie Miller on the show and the former star gave his piece about why the Los Angeles star posted it.

"He's not going anywhere."

"That was emotion talking, right there. He just wants some leverage to have Rob Relinka tweak that roster a little bit. I know Kyrie's [Irving] being floated out there I'm not sure that's the answer but he want's control, still wants that control." Miller said.

"He's not going away, people. He's not walking away."

The former Indiana Pacers star expect James to be back with the Lakers for the next season. If the 19-time All-Star decides to return, he'll play his 21st season in the league.

Also read: “It’s pretty cool just rooting for a guy from the same area as you” – Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce speaks on his relationship with LeBron James

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes