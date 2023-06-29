Fact Check: Is LeBron James participating in 3-point contest next year during All-Star Game? 

LeBron James is set to try out for the 3-point contest at the upcoming All-Star weekend... or so "@EPNSNBA" would have you believe. The fake NBA on ESPN account, which creates fake news for engagement, posted a Tweet on June 28 alleging that James is considering trying out for the 3-point contest.

Of course, there are no tryouts for the 3-point contest. Players who participate are invited to compete. In addition, although he remains without question one of the single greatest players to ever play in the NBA, James shot just 32.1% from 3 last season.

Although he seems to be a shoo-in for the All-Star game given his popularity and his dominance, the odds of James being invited to the 3-point contest are slim. With that being said, should James manage to put together an elite season from beyond the arc, it certainly is in the realm of possibility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Has LeBron James ever participated in the 3-point or slam dunk contest?

While LeBron James has been named as an All-Star 19 times, he has yet to compete in the 3-point or dunk contest. Early in his career, there was plenty of speculation that James could wind up participating in the dunk contest, however, it never happened.

Last season, LeBron James spoke with Bally Sports to discuss his thoughts on the dunk contest, and why he never participated:

"I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know?

"Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships… THOSE were some goals of mine. The NBA Dunk Contest was NEVER a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for."

Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers - Game 3

(Suggested Reading: Fans react to Moriah Mills sharing positive pregnancy test)

Currently, LeBron James' focus is on helping the LA Lakers make a big playoff push this upcoming season after coming up short in the playoffs. While there was initially talk of him retiring after the disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets, reports have indicated that he will return to the team.

With his son Bronny James Jr. likely to join him in the NBA after next year's draft, the focus will likely shift to what the future holds for James.

Poll : 0 votes