Moriah Mills and Zion Williamson have once again found their names in headlines this week. After Mills recently took to social media to share footage of her getting a tattoo of Williamson's name on her face, she kept the ball rolling with a pregnancy announcement.

While there has been plenty of speculation that the positive test could be faked or that Williamson may not be the father, fans provided hilarious reactions.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud BREAKING: Adult film star Moriah Mills shares a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram story during her recent controversy surrounding Zion Williamson BREAKING: Adult film star Moriah Mills shares a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram story during her recent controversy surrounding Zion Williamson 👀😳 https://t.co/mbdbVyBZA5

brandon @BrandonYall10 Bro Zion Williamson having a child with that 32 year old pornstar moriah mills. She just posted on her ig/TikTok a positive pregnancy



Is this the downfall of our nba superstar? Bro Zion Williamson having a child with that 32 year old pornstar moriah mills. She just posted on her ig/TikTok a positive pregnancy Is this the downfall of our nba superstar? https://t.co/XL4CVnGCis

Deepak @realdeepakterra @DailyLoud I am just going to say it. Zion is not that kids father. She is a porn star meaning that anyone can be the father. @DailyLoud I am just going to say it. Zion is not that kids father. She is a porn star meaning that anyone can be the father.

RGF @rgfray1



rip Jerry @DailyLoud Dang... need Jerry Springer now more than ever...rip Jerry @DailyLoud Dang... need Jerry Springer now more than ever...rip Jerry

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @DailyLoud Please stop giving this loser attention. She got banned for a reason we don’t need to see her attention seeking posts. @DailyLoud Please stop giving this loser attention. She got banned for a reason we don’t need to see her attention seeking posts.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @DailyLoud The kid when he finds out what his mom does for a living in public chat on 2k28 @DailyLoud The kid when he finds out what his mom does for a living in public chat on 2k28 https://t.co/2djcESeZAI

Moriah Mills has not alleged that Zion Williamson is the father of her baby. In addition, many have alleged that Mills could be faking the pregnancy test as part of her latest series of callouts of the Pelicans star.

Williamson has yet to comment on the matter, keeping radio silence in regards to releasing statements regarding Mills' accusations.

Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson?

Throughout Zion Williamson's ongoing drama with Moriah Mills, there has been speculation that the Pelicans could trade the former top pick. At one point, it was reported that Williamson had a nonexistent relationship with the Pelicans' front office.

In addition, the same report indicated that there is a minimal relationship between Williamson and his teammates. This fueled trade rumors, which have so far turned up no big blockbuster deals for the former Duke standout.

According to a report from The Athletic, there were rumblings of a trade between the Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers. In the proposed trade scenario, Williamson would land in Portland, while Scoot Henderson would go to New Orleans.

A trade has yet to materialize. However, if Williamson continues to find himself sidelined with injuries, that trade talk is likely to continue. Although Williamson has shown that is an All-Star when healthy, his injury history leaves many concerned for the future.

In April, Pelicans EVP of Basketball Operations, David Griffin, said that some of the onus is on Williamson to keep his body in shape:

“I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit betterr. I think putting him in the best position to succeed is important. And I think his participation is a big part of that.”

As the NBA offseason continues, it seems that Zion Williamson is likely to continue finding his name in trade rumors.

