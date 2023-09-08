Fact check: Is Sexyy Redd trying out for a WNBA team? Finding out the truth

Famous rap artist Janae Nierah Wherry, popularly known as Sexyy Redd, has a piece of interesting news spreading on social media that she is trying out to play for the WNBA team Atlanta Dream. This is not true.

On the social media platform X, NBA news burner NBACentel shared a post saying that Sexxy Redd is also the daughter of former NBA player Michael Redd and that she will be trying her luck in the WNBA.

"Sexyy Redd the daughter of NBA Star Michael Redd will be trying out for WNBA team Atlanta Dream, per @MattBrooksNBA. Good luck @SexyyRed314_," said on the post.

First of all, the rap star is not the daughter of Michael Redd, which already invalidates the post. The former NBA star and Olympic gold medalist is currently 44 years old and living a simple life away from the basketball world with his wife and two kids.

Second, there is no record of Sexxy Redd playing competitive basketball on the internet. There is also no such report done by Nuggets beat writer Matt Brooks on Sexyy Redd's intention to try out for any WNBA team, as the NBACentel post says.

Clearly, the post is just satire but it has already garnered 42.8k views, 47 reposts, 655 likes, and 19 bookmarks as of this writing.

Sexyy Redd linked to Jayson Tatum after appearing together in public

It has been a quiet off-season for Jayson Tatum after the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. But recently, he has been in the news after being spotted with Sexxy Redd in a public event.

The Celtics forward, in a social media post, was seen getting photographed with the female rapper.

Tatum had a fantastic 2022-23 campaign as he won the 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP. He finished the season providing 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists a game.

Even though the Celtics were eliminated by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat led by Jimmy Butler, there are a lot of good things to look forward to next season as the team signed Kristaps Porzingis.

Even with Sexxy Redd being seen with Tatum, there is no special relationship between the two celebrities.