"Fairy tale coming to an ending quick" - NBA fans react to Cleveland Cavaliers 3rd loss on the bounce 

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be in trouble after losing their third game in a row on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. NBA fans continued to become non-believers of a Cavaliers team that has had the best record in the league for the majority of the season.

After leading for the majority of the first half, the Cavaliers let the Kings make a comeback in the third quarter and eventually fell short 123-119. Evan Mobley had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cavs, while Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points.

The Cavs were without Darius Garland, who was given a rest since they are playing the second game of a back-to-back. They are also 0-2 to start their five-game road trip. They will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were on a historic 16-game winning streak when the Orlando Magic shocking snapped it on Sunday. The Cavs then lost some steam in the fourth quarter of their Tuesday's defeat at Inuit Dome against the LA Clippers.

Fans reacted to their third straight loss online.

"Wait until they get exposed in the playoffs, fairy tale coming to an ending quick," a fan tweeted.

"Most overrated team in the league," one fan claimed.

"Early playoff exit incoming. Everyone knows their record doesn’t doesn’t mean anything," another fan predicted.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not proven anything this season since the real test comes in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the defending champions and they are certainly favored to advance to the NBA Finals than the Cavs.

"Are they frauds?" a fan asked.

"Most overrated team of the last 5 seasons," one fan commented.

"The Celtics haven't lost three straight this season," another fan remarked.

While it's not yet concerning for the Cavaliers, it might be best to get these kinds of losses in the regular season. There's less than a month left before the playoffs, so Kenny Atkinson needs his players, especially Donovan Mitchell, to get their focus back.

Cleveland Cavaliers have 13 games left in the regular season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday when they visit the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs then fly to Utah before finishing the trip in Portland. They have 10 games left after the current road trip, with seven of these games against teams with winning records.

So it's a tough stretch for the Cavaliers though it could help them prepare for the postseason. The atmosphere for the games against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers should be off the charts since they are potential matchups in the second round of the playoffs.

