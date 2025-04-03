"Fake tough guys" - NBA analyst lash out at Ja Morant for exchanging controversial gun gestures with Warriors' Buddy Hield

Longtime radio host and NBA analyst Dan Patrick had something to say about Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies on his show on Thursday. Morant became viral among the basketball community, but not because of his high-flying highlights. Instead, people paid more attention to his finger-gun gesture against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

During the final 20 seconds of the game, Buddy Hield, who was on the bench at that time, made gun gestures toward Morant. While the Grizzlies guard could've just ignored it, he returned the favor by making the same gesture toward Hield.

This led the league to investigate the two players. According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday, there will be no penalties for either player. However, warnings were issued for their actions.

Given Morant's history of irresponsibly handling handguns, those who saw his gesture weren't happy. That included Patrick, who lashed out on his show regarding the All-Star guard's activity.

"We've talked a lot about Ja Morant," Patrick said. "We've talked about talented, you get the opportunity, you make a lot of money, you could be the face of a franchise. Your coach just got fired, you're heading into the playoffs and we're still doing stupid things.

"Isn't there another way to get back at Buddy Hield? Like scoring, dunking – maybe have something go viral that has to do with basketball.

Patrick went as far as to call both Hield and Morant "fake tough guys."

"Everybody wants to play with their guns. Fake tough guys, 'Oh, I got my gun.' Really? What are you gonna do with your gun? Nothing."

With the postseason just around the corner, getting into trouble with the league should be one of his highest concerns.

Ja Morant had a playful post regarding the recent trouble he went through

After making the gun gesture, Ja Morant has once again become the hottest topic in the NBA. With most of the media's attention on him, different opinions about him were shared. Before the league's punishment was issued, Morant had a playful take on the whole saga.

"Ja this .. ja that .. 😂" Morant said.

Fans and the league have started to become sensitive with Morant since his issues in 2023.

The two-time All-Star had an Instagram Live in March 2023, when he displayed a gun at a Colorado nightclub. Following that, he missed nine games, which also included an eight-game suspension from the league, and had to go through counseling.

After two months, however, he was suspended from all team activities for flashing a gun on another Instagram Live. To add to that, commissioner Adam Silver issued a 25-game suspension, which he fulfilled at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

