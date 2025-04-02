Ja Morant fires off 4-word reaction amid NBA investigation into gun gesture

On the heels of reports indicating that the NBA is investigating him following Tuesday's game against Golden State, Ja Morant has broken his silence on the situation.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon, Morant shared a 4-word reaction to the news, writing:

"ja this .. ja that .."

He then followed it up with another post just one minute later, writing:

"God bless yall."

According to Shams Charania, Ja Morant isn't the only player who will be investigated by the league.

In the ESPN insider's post about the NBA's investigation on Wednesday, he also indicated that the NBA would be looking into a gesture Buddy Hield made during the interaction with Morant, where he too appeared to use the same gesture, simulating a firearm.

Whether Morant did the same thing in retaliation or instigated the exchange by pretending to have a gun, could be a big deciding factor in how the NBA's investigation shakes out.

Of course, considering Ja Morant's already served two separate suspensions for firearm-related incidents on Instagram, the league may come down harshly on him regardless of whether he acted first.

With the playoffs right around the corner, the situation could likely shape the rest of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Looking back at Adam Silver's comments about Ja Morant after the NBA issued the Grizzlies star a 25-game suspension

While no real weapons were involved in the latest Ja Morant scandal, the NBA has disciplined two-time All-Star on two separate occasions for brandishing firearms on Instagram live.

The first incident saw Morant wave what appeared to be a pistol in front of the camera while out at a Denver nightclub. At the time, the NBA decided to hand him an eight-game suspension, with credit for the games he missed when the Grizzlies decided to have him step away from the team.

Just months later, however, Morant was seen waving another pistol on Instagram live. At the time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was quoted in a statement as saying:

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

At the time, the league announced that Ja Morant would have to fulfill a multi-step program that Silver said would address not only his decision to wield a gun on Instagram Live, but also the circumstances that led up to the decision to do so just months after being disciplined for a similar incident.

While Silver went on to say after Morant's 25-game suspension that the Grizzlies guard complied with the terms of his reinstatement, the latest situation could land him in hot water once again.

