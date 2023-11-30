"Family would disown me": Mark Cuban kills speculation around his prospects of running for Presidency amid Mavs' $3.5 billion sale

In 2017, Mark Cuban said that he would run for president to challenge Donald Trump. The Dallas Mavericks governor, though, couldn’t walk the talk, saying that his family prevented him from doing so. Many wonder if he still has the desire to sit in the highest office in the US.

After reports that Cuban sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, speculations about his presidential ambitions emerged. The billionaire may finally have time on his hands to pursue his political plans.

Mark Cuban recently told TMZ that there’s “no chance” he would run for president. He added that the family would 'disown' him if he dared to follow through with his aborted plan in 2017.

Cuban also raised eyebrows when he revealed on the “All The Smoke” podcast that he would be leaving Shark Tank next year. He had been part of the reality series as a full-time panelist since 2012.

With time on his hands, Cuban said that he will spend most of it with his family.

Mark Cuban agrees selling majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families

Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million. The franchise was one of the worst in the NBA when he assumed majority ownership.

Since then, they’ve become one of the most recognizable teams in American sports. The 2011 championship over LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and the Miami Heat made them a household name.

This year, Forbes valued the Mavericks at $4.5 billion, which is seventh among NBA teams. Topping the list was the Golden State Warriors, which was valued at $7.7 billion.

Mark Cuban has agreed to sell a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks with the Adelson and Dumont families for $3.5 billion. Miriam Adelson is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate. Patrick Dumont is Adelson’s son-in-law and the CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Cuban has said a few times that he’d like to partner with Sands to make the franchise more popular and attractive than ever.

He envisioned an arena that would be “in the middle of a resort and a casino.” If Texas legalizes gambling, the new majority stakeholder could certainly make that happen.

The Shark Tank panelist may not run for US presidency but remains a big part of the Mavericks.

