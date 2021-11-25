"Family things! Happy thanksgiving" - Steph Curry captions an iconic family shot with brother Seth Curry and brother-in-law Damion Lee

Steph Curry scored 25 points and secured 10 assists to help the Golden State Warriors to their sixteenth win of the season. It was a special game for the Curry family, as three of its members were playing in this encounter.

Damion Lee and Steph Curry play for the Warriors and Seth Curry, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers were all involved in this game. Lee is married to Sydel Curry, who is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry. After the game, Steph posted a picture to his Instagram account, where the three were seen happily posing. The picture was captioned as:

"Family things! Happy thanksgiving"

Steph Curry is currently playing brilliantly for the Warriors, while Damion Lee is one of the young stars who provides explosiveness to the Warriors bench. Although Seth Curry plays for a different team, he is doing very well, making the Curry family proud by putting up career numbers.

Steph Curry records a double-double in Warriors win over the Philadelphia 76ers

The Warriors have proven to be one of the best teams this season. With Steph Curry performing the way he has been so far, the team looks like a strong contender for the championship. However, coming into the game against the 76ers was always going to be a tough task for any team. The Philadelphia franchise has been surrounded by controversies and adversities, but nothing seems to be stopping them from playing good basketball.

Philly came into this encounter on the back of four consecutive wins. The team were all in for a fight, but the brilliance of the Warriors prevailed as they put on a masterclass to grab the win on the night. In the last five encounters between the two teams, the Warriors have won three games. But the games between the two have always been nail-biting.

How have the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers been performing so far this season?

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

With Klay Thompson all set to return by Christmas, the Warriors will have their famous backcourt of him and Steph Curry back. The team currently holds a 16-2 record and sits at the top of the Western Conference. Their next game is against the in-form Trail Blazers. Steph Curry's record against them has been great and he will be hoping to repeat his exploits and help the Warriors to another impressive win when he takes the floor on Friday.

In the case of the Philadelphia 76ers, they hold a 10-9 record and are eighth in the Eastern Conference. With Joel Embiid soon returning to the lineup, the team will once again be strong and fire on all cylinders. They next face the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is going to be a tough test for them. However, with players like Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris performing well, the team looks strong and set to put up a stellar performance at home.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra