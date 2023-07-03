AI art has been driving the world crazy recently and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is one of the favorite subjects of these programs.

In a trending tweet by Kvng Whillz, AI featured NBA superstars from the past to the present as kids. Among the players who were baby-faced by the program include Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Bill Russell, Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal and many more.

Even with the advancement in technology, AI is still polishing its realism as fans hilariously reacted to the flaws. In one tweet, the five-time NBA MVP was compared to rapper Jadakiss while others see babies already growing their beards.

Right beside an angry-looking baby Shaq wearing a suit, Manu Ginobili was compared by a fan to Lord of the Rings' Gollum.

Another funny reaction by a fan after seeing a baby Allen Iverson and Dennis Rodman already palming a basketball that is far bigger than them.

Even Larry Bird looked like a preppy kid wearing the Boston Celtics' green clothes.

Nonetheless, AI has been a trending topic for the past months and it will continue to be for the rest of the decade. More people will be creating ways to reimagine their favorite celebrities and the likeness will most likely improve moving forward.

Michael Jordan and his crying meme is still legendary

Before AI-generated images were popular, the 2010s were filled with memes that popularized random people and made celebrities even more famous. Michael Jordan has been a popular crying meme and that image has been used until today.

It was during the 2009 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony when that famous meme was born after his acceptance speech.

Years later, after Kobe Bryant's untimely death, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was one of the people who made a touching speech about his relationship with the "Black Mamba". Not holding back his tears, the six-time NBA champion jokingly blamed Bryant for reviving the meme:

"Now he's got me— I'm going to have to look at another crying meme for the next four years."

Aside from the crying meme, Jordan also gave birth to a few more memes during the airing of "The Last Dance" in 2020, but none became as popular.

