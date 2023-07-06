Fans are buzzed as leaked images show Kobe Bryant on 2K Cover- "If Kobe wasn't the cover it woulda been a L"

A potential NBA 2K24 Legends cover got leaked featuring the late LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant. If it is indeed Bryant, fans are excited about it. It's only fitting that the 24' edition has Kobe on it, considering it was his jersey number.

The game is less than 90 days from its release date, with September listed as the potential timeline. The leak shows two separate covers, which hinted that there could be two versions, the Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. Here's the leak uploaded by Follow 2Kintel, which went viral on Twitter:

2K Sports has limited the information available to the public for now. The official reveal was expected between the first week and second week of July. So far, there's only been speculation about the game's features and the cover athlete, which seems to be the legendary Kobe Bryant for now.

Bryant remains a popular figure among the NBA community, and his prospects as a cover athlete this year have excited fans.

With the cover image featuring Kobe going viral, several reactions followed. One fan wrote:

"if kobe wasnt the cover it woulda been a L"

More reactions followed:

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @F2kintel W cover but I know they got better graphics they can use @F2kintel W cover but I know they got better graphics they can use

𝙅𝙓𝙉𝙏𝙍 @itsJxntr @F2kintel Me not knowing how to feel about this @F2kintel Me not knowing how to feel about this https://t.co/0vO3H8usw5

Vonte300_BOY @Vonte300B 🏽 🏽 @F2kintel Kobe on the cover do not fail us 2k @F2kintel Kobe on the cover do not fail us 2k 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Kobe Bryant would have the most NBA 2K cover appearances if the leaks are true for 2K24

Kobe Bryant has been featured on the NBA 2K covers four times. The first time was after he won his fourth ring and first NBA finals MVP, followed by the 2K17 Legends Edition to honor him after his retirement. Bryant's third and fourth appearances on the cover came in 2K21 when the game paid tribute to him upon his unfortunate passing in January 2020.

It was called the Mamba Forever Editions. Bryant trails only Allen Iverson (5) for most cover appearances and is tied with Michael Jordan (four covers). If he is on the 2K24 Legend Edition cover, Bryant would pass Jordan and Iverson for most 2K cover appearances.

The 2K24 leak could feature Bryant's #24 jersey and #8 jersey covers, similar to 2K21. The regular cover candidates aren't revealed and no information has been leaked for now. Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic could be among the top candidates to be featured. It would be the first appearance for both players if they make it.

