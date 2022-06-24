"Well f**king done Orlando", "Holy bust", "How many years until he leaves Orlando for the Lakers?", "They’ll regret not taking Jabari" - Fans divided after Orlando Magic choose Paolo Banchero as No. 1 draft pick

The Orlando Magic made a surprising move that had gained steam heading into the NBA draft by picking Paolo Banchero of Duke University. In the days leading up to tonight's draft, most mock boards expected the Magic to select Auburn’s Jabari Parker Jr. with the first pick.

If Banchero can follow the steps of Orlando’s first two No. 1 picks, the Magic will have someone special on their hands. The Magic previously chose Dwight Howard with the first pick in 2004 and Shaquille O’Neal as the first selection in 1992.

Social media reacted after the Orlando Magic made the biggest decision they've faced in recent years:

"Well f**king done Orlando. That's the right choice."

Rence Brown @rencethefence @SportsCenter So how many years until he leaves Orlando for the Lakers? @SportsCenter So how many years until he leaves Orlando for the Lakers?

Alex🔮 @0toHerr0 @LegionHoops Yessir as he should be. He is the best player in the draft. @LegionHoops Yessir as he should be. He is the best player in the draft.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports explained why the 19-year-old had a very legitimate chance of being the first pick in the NBA draft:

“The appeal with Banchero lies in his polish. He's an incredible offensive weapon who thrives in the mid-range. He can create his own separation in tight windows and pull-up over defenders, with a blend of modern and old-age finesse that's tantalizing.”

Basketball experts have also consistently repeated that wherever Paolo Banchero lands, he will have an immediate impact. Having been coached by the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year has received glowing evaluations from different scouting reports.

Banchero is consistently described as mature for his age and relentless in his desire to improve his game. The Orlando Magic apparently believed that his skills, attitude and work ethic were worth the top pick in the draft.

ESPN @espn



PAOLO BANCHERO IS THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NBA DRAFT. THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVEDPAOLO BANCHERO IS THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NBA DRAFT. THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED‼️PAOLO BANCHERO IS THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NBA DRAFT. https://t.co/5WhS4DI7F2

Like all rookies, Paolo Banchero has a couple of significant weaknesses that he will have to work on. Here’s Boone on that part of Banchero’s game:

“Shooting it from deep and defending at a high level are the only two things keeping him from becoming the consensus top prospect. He can knock down 3-pointers, but he made just 33.8% of them at Duke.

"He can defend and hold up physically, but switching onto the perimeter and maintaining effort and focus was hit or miss at times in college.”

How will the Orlando Magic use Paolo Banchero?

The Orlando Magic have an exciting youg core that could turn around the franchise in the next few years.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was a big believer in playing talented bigs last season. He had Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner on the floor most of the time. If Bamba leaves, which is what is expected, Paolo Banchero will be the perfect replacement in Orlando’s frontline.

One of Banchero’s biggest advantages is his versatility. He grew up playing guard before shifting to forward and eventually working in the post in college. Mosley will have the luxury of varying his units because of Banchero's ability to adapt.

StatMuse @statmuse The Magic got a SQUAD.



Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

Franz Wagner

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr



Bench:

Markelle Fultz

Terrence Ross

RJ Hampton

Jonathan Isaac

Mo Bamba The Magic got a SQUAD.Cole AnthonyJalen SuggsFranz WagnerPaolo BancheroWendell Carter JrBench:Markelle FultzTerrence RossRJ HamptonJonathan IsaacMo Bamba https://t.co/Ej3bEvlJy8

If the Orlando Magic go small, they can even put Banchero at center in certain matchups. Banchero and the Magic look primed for success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far