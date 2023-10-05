Fans enraged over journalist's post on Damian Lillard's divorce as ethics are questioned after 11-year marriage hits breaking point

Fans are expressing their outrage over a social media post that dove into the personal life of NBA star Damian Lillard. The marriage of the newly traded player has hit a breaking point after 11 years, and the discussion of passionate fans questioned if the news should have been made public.

The report was made by the Official NBA Buzz Instagram page, which has over 300,000 followers, and cited Katu News - Portland as the source with the caption below:

"Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife & mother of his three children, Kay’la Lillard on October 2nd, just days after being traded to Milwaukee. The divorce filing cites “irreconcilable differences” between the Lillards that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

"Damian and Kay’La were married in 2021 in California. The records show that the couple has been living at different homes in West Linn since December of last year."

It was sad news for Damian Lillard, but what captured the attention of many was the reactions of fans who didn't want this news to come out.

"Nah you ain’t have to make his personal life public bro. You did bad on this," bigman.ivy said.

The founder of NBA Buzz, Mikey Domagala, commented on the NBA Buzz page to clarify that the news that was reported was ethical.

"Court filings are public & I’m doing my job as a journalist by reporting on this, Domagala said. "Journalism ethics come into play, sure, but even the most famous people on the planet’s divorces come out. Don’t be mad at me for doing my job. These comments don’t know what journalism is."

Still, some fans asked the NBA social media page owner why the outlet had chosen a picture with the kids of Damian Lillard.

"Again why did you choose a photo with his children’s faces?" one fan said.

Damian Lillard warns the entire league that he and Giannis Antetokounmpo are coming

Damian Lillard has something to look forward to, and that is getting a fresh start with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now forming a tandem with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the seven-time NBA All-Star put the league on notice that the Bucks are going to be a huge problem.

“Teams are going to give (Giannis) attention," Lillard said during the Bucks' media day on Monday. "They're not gonna allow this dude to come downhill and just dunk every time, because that's what’d happen. ... So, it's two on the ball and you popping back to open 3s, and I'm a sniper.”

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing five preseason games before opening the regular season on Oct. 27. at the Philadelphia 76ers. The team's first home game happens on Nov. 2 against the Toronto Raptors.