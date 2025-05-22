"Fans forget about the KD era" - Fans rant as OKC Mayor immortalizes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with official day

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team to a Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. He was also named NBA MVP on Wednesday. In recognition of his achievement, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared Thursday as "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day" in the city.

While many applauded the move, not all appreciated it. One fan on Instagram called out those who have forgotten Kevin Durant's days with the Thunder.

“SGA making all the OKC fans forget about the KD era if he wins this chip,” the fan wrote.

Fan comment/Instagram (image credit: instagram/nbaonespn)

Others were not happy about the honor not being extended to the team's other former player, Russell Westbrook.

“Damn OKC didn’t have Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook,” another fan wrote.

Fan comment/Instagram (image credit: instagram/nbaonespn)

“When is Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook day huh?” one fan commented.

Fan comment/Instagram (image credit: instagram/nbaonespn)

“Bro KD, Westbrook and Harden don’t even have a day. This is top tier glaze,” a fan said.

Fan comment/Instagram

Another fan mocked Gilgeous-Alexander's free throw frequency:

“National free throw day!” one fan said.

Fan comment/Instagram (image credit: instagram/nbaonespn)

Holt released a statement on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the people of Oklahoma City, I congratulate our very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association," Holt tweeted.

"For the third time, we are the home of the greatest basketball player in the world. In recognition of Shai's historic achievement and unique contribution to Oklahoma City, I am proclaiming tomorrow — Thursday, May 22, 2025 — to be SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!!

Gilgeous-Alexander joins Durant and Westbrook as the Thunder players in NBA history to win the MVP award.

The former Kentucky star led the No. 1-seeded Thunder to a league-high 68 wins. He became the second player in league history to average at least 30 points on 50% shooting, five rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

OKC will look to build on its momentum in Game 2 against the Timberwolves on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eligible for big payday following MVP win

Following his MVP win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to reap substantial financial rewards in the coming years. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks on Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander will be eligible for a four-year $293 million extension with the Thunder in the offseason.

However, if he waits until the 2026 offseason, he could be eligible for a five-year $380 million extension. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the Thunder in the regular season.

