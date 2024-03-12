Fans go gaga over LeBron James' wife Savannah James' Schiaparelli Oscars outfit: "Sis you understood the assignment"

LeBron James and Savannah James were two of the multiple NBA celebrities who had a great time at the 2024 Oscars. The couple attended the event and the after-party alongside the likes of long-time friend and Adele’s husband, Rich Paul, and numerous other athletes. Such athletes included LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Savannah James attended the event wearing a Schiaparelli dress in black and cream. She showed off the two-colored outfit in a post that accompanied a rose emoticon, as the caption.

This brought forth a range of reactions from her fans, who were impressed with how the 37-year-old looked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savanah James had fans impressed by her outfit. (Image via Savannah James, Instagram)

Savanah James had fans drooling with her stunning outfit. (Image via Savannah James, Instagram)

Savanah James had fans impressed by her outfit. (Image via Savannah James, Instagram)

One fan called her the ‘Beyonce of Basketball Wives,’ a fitting tribute to the wife of "King James." One fan pointed out how LeBron himself had not commented on the post, despite liking it.

Savanah James had fans impressed by her outfit. (Image via Savannah James, Instagram)

LeBron James had the time of his life at the 2024 Oscars

LeBron James has a range of Hollywood celebrities that he is close friends with. While Savannah has been seen in previous Oscar ceremonies as well, her husband looked quite the part at the latest event.

Apart from matching Savannah’s outfit with a white and black-colored suit of his own, LeBron seemed to be the life of the after-party and seemingly spent considerable time getting pictures clicked alongside other celebrities. He also featured a gold brooch in his suit pocket.

Expand Tweet

In the middle of a difficult season for the LA Lakers, LeBron James obviously saw the Oscars to be an unmissable event.

The Lakers are now set to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and are ninth in the Western Conference. A part of the NBA fraternity still expects the Lakers to emerge as title contenders in the second half of the season and it will be interesting to see if that materializes.