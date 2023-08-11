Fans hail Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker ahead of their HOF induction :"The 2nd best Hall of Fame class"

The 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class features NBA greats like Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Gasol and Tony Parker.

With just these four being presented in one night, fans are already weighing in if this is the best Hall of Fame class in history.

Some fans believe that this is the second-best of all time right behind the 2020 class of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb @BleacherReport The 2nd best Hall of Fame class after Kobe, Duncan, KG

With just the sight of Nowizki, Gasol, Parker and Wade in one picture, NBA fans couldn't help but marvel at how the game went global as all players carry a different nationality.

Pack Mamba @Pack_Mamba



Love the Global reach the NBA has done. The game will grow even stronger around the world in this generation. @BleacherReportLove the Global reach the NBA has done. The game will grow even stronger around the world in this generation.

For NBA fans, this HOF class delivers not just the talent but the rivalries they had between them. Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade matched up in the NBA Finals twice, while Tony Parker and Pau Gasol's teams clashed frequently in the NBA Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Dirk Nowizki and Pau Gasol matched up not just in the NBA but on the international stage as well while Tony Parker and Dwayne Wade's teams had back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in the early 2010s.

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @BleacherReport Why is Wade standing next to these 2 enemies idc if it’s a HOF induction, it’s still smoke from 2011 and 2014, Both Dirk and Tony Parker

A Aron @rafaeldontsmell @BleacherReport Dwyane is low key 1-1 in the Finals against both men to his right.



What a class this is. My entire childhood. 🥹🥹

Mike Riggio @mikeyriggs3192 @BleacherReport I just instantly thought of Wade and Lebron mocking Dirk’s cough and then dirk single handedly shit on then and won the Mavs the NBA championship.

More so, basketball fans just want to give their flowers to the great careers of these legendary players:

hades_dubz @ezdeadj @BleacherReport The talent is oozing out of this picture, jeez

Logan McCuiston @LoganMcCuiston2 @BleacherReport My favorite era of basketball

Dwyane Wade will be presented by Allen Iverson in the 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been surrounded by greatness all throughout his career. Having teamed up with multiple Basketball Hall of Fame personalities, most NBA fans expected the likes of Pat Riley, Shaquille O'Neal or even Chris Bosh to present him at the 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

However, Dwyane Wade picked fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson to present him instead:

“Allen Iverson is somebody who gets forgotten for what he means to this game and what he means to a community and to a culture," Wade said. "And so, I want to bring that back to the front in the forefront and give him his flowers like he deserved.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Along with Iverson, here is a short list of names that will present the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class:

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team - Ann Meyers (Class of 1993), Nancy Lieberman (‘96)

Ann Meyers (Class of 1993), Nancy Lieberman (‘96) Becky Hammon - Sheryl Swoopes (‘16), Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19)

Sheryl Swoopes (‘16), Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19) David Hixon - Jim Calhoun (‘05), John Calipari (‘15)

Jim Calhoun (‘05), John Calipari (‘15) Dirk Nowitzki - Jason Kidd (‘18), Steve Nash (‘18)

Jason Kidd (‘18), Steve Nash (‘18) Dwyane Wade - Allen Iverson (‘16)

Allen Iverson (‘16) Gary Blair - Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19), Van Chancellor (‘07)

Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19), Van Chancellor (‘07) Gene Bess - Chris Bosh (‘21), John Calipari (‘15), Roy Williams (‘07)

Chris Bosh (‘21), John Calipari (‘15), Roy Williams (‘07) Gene Keady - Jerry Colangelo (‘04), Tom Izzo (‘16)

Jerry Colangelo (‘04), Tom Izzo (‘16) Gregg Popovich - David Robinson (‘09), Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20), Tony Parker (‘23)

David Robinson (‘09), Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20), Tony Parker (‘23) Jim Valvano - John Calipari (‘15)

John Calipari (‘15) Pau Gasol - Toni Kukoč (‘21)

Toni Kukoč (‘21) Tony Parker - Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20)

The 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, August 12 at the Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)