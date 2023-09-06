"Dillon Brooks playing the tough guy in the softest sport" - Fans roast Brooks after he shows up in boxing gloves following Canada vs Slovenia

After knocking down an impressive step-back 3-point jumper over a Slovenian defender, Canada forward Dillon Brooks had some words for his opponent. However, the officials spotted this and deemed it as unsportsmanlike conduct of taunting, resulting in a disqualifying foul and the ejection of Brooks from the game.

Hilariously enough, Brooks was spotted waiting for his teammates in the tunnel of the arena after the matchup while wearing a pair of boxing gloves. Brooks and the rest of Team Canada were seen celebrating the huge 100-89 win over Slovenia as they punched their way into the FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Meanwhile, a number of NBA fans sent out their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to Brooks' post-game antics.

"Dillon Brooks playing the tough guy in the softest spot," one fan wrote.

Following the game, Brooks was yet again seen celebrating with his teammates inside the Canadian team's locker room while still wearing boxing gloves.

Besides former Memphis Grizzlies wing's ejection, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also ejected due to his two technical fouls.

His second foul came during the fourth quarter after his reaction toward the referee for a no-call from their end. Doncic felt that he earned a call from the official after some contact was made on his shot attempt.

Canada guard Dillon Brooks' outing against Slovenia

Before being ejected from the game, Dillon Brooks contributed 14 points (5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and three rebounds.

His performance against Slovenia is fresh off his 22-point performance against defending FIBA World Cup champions Spain, where his shotmaking proved critical down the stretch.

Dillon Brooks' 14 points matched Nickeil Alexander-Walker's outing with his contribution of 14 points (5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc).

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also dazzled as he led his team to victory with his 31-point display (8-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range).

As a team, Canada shot with impressive efficiency at 50.8% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range. They held Slovenia to 43.9% shooting despite the shotmaking from beyond the arc at 48.4%.

Additionally, Luka Doncic had 26 points (8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range) to lead all scorers for Slovenia.

In the FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinal round, Canada will be matched up against the Serbia Men's Basketball team. Ahead of the game, Slovenia holds a 5-1 record in the tournament, similar to Canada's record.