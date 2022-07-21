“Wtf are the Lakers smoking?”, “I wonder if Darvin Ham needs his head checked” - Fans mercilessly troll the LA Lakers, Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook over wanting Russ to be a defensive bulldog

After new LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated Russell Westbrook could be a "defensive bulldog," NBA fans roasted the claim.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers began NBA free agency with the team, and the player headed toward separation. With the hiring of new coach Darvin Ham hiring, there is a belief that Westbrook can now fit with the rest of the team.

Coach Ham recently claimed that he believes Westbrook can be a defensive bulldog in the Lakers scheme. Ham went as far as stating that Westbrook could be a Jrue Holiday player for the Lakers.

In response to the claim, NBA fans mercilessly trolled the Lakers, Coach Ham, and Westbrook.

“Wtf are the Lakers smoking?”

“I wonder if Darvin Ham needs his head checked.”

While Westbrook has been a great defender over his career, Holiday has a reputation for being one of the NBA's best defensive point guards. If Westbrook is going to reach that tier and make an All-Defensive team, work needs to be done.

For now, the Lakers point guard will need to work to prove Coach Ham correct. Until then, NBA fans will continue mercilessly trolling the team, its coach, and Westbrook.

Still, one Redditor's comment may have summed up the conversation reasonably succinctly.

By commenting "what," said user started a threat in response to what they said.

Another Redditor in the thread called out the Lakers for their faith in Westbrook after seeing his fit last season.

After the Redditor criticized Westbrook and the Lakers organization, their thread drew several comments on its own.

Given the player that Westbrook has been throughout his career, the possibility of becoming a defense-first player seems improbable. Still, there is some faith within the Lakers organization that Westbrook can accomplish the feat.

LA Lakers organization and Coach Darvin Ham are confident Russell Westbrook can become a defensive standout

Westbrook attempts to lockdown young Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes.

Despite Russell Westbrook's claim to fame being his triple-doubles, he has been a solid defender over his career. Westbrook's career defensive rating puts him in conversation with the best current point guards.

Still, stats are not everything when it comes to defense. Westbrook has room to improve after last season. As a result, the Lakers are asking Westbrook to take a new role and work with them next season.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Rob Pelinka says he and Davin Ham have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook and have been honest about Russ' role on the team and that he needs to be a defense-first player. He says Westbrook has yet to make a final decision on his player option for the 2022-23 season. Rob Pelinka says he and Davin Ham have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook and have been honest about Russ' role on the team and that he needs to be a defense-first player. He says Westbrook has yet to make a final decision on his player option for the 2022-23 season.

If Russell Westbrook is willing to take on a more defensive-first role with the Lakers, then there could be a legitimate role for him next season.

After everything Russell Westbrook has done in his career, switching to a defense-first player might be difficult. Westbrook's triple-double mentality made him a future Hall of Famer, but only he knows what he will do for his future.

