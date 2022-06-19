“Kerr waited 25 years to exact revenge on MJ for that practice dust-up”, “His boss knows MJ can’t manage a team out of a paper bag” - Fans mercilessly troll Michael Jordan as Kenny Atkinson rejects the Hornets

All seemed to have been settled, as Michael Jordan was ready to welcome Kenny Atkinson as the Charlotte Hornets' new head coach. Unfortunately, Atkinson has reportedly pulled out, and fans have mercilessly trolled Jordan.

The news of Atkinson's refusal to leave his assistant coach position with the Golden State Warriors was broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA insider, via his Twitter page, reported that Atkinson believes it would be best to remain with the 2022 champions:

"ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets head coach and will remain with Golden State as the top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors.

With the news, the Hornets are back in the market looking for a replacement for James Borrego. The organization fired Borrego in April after his second consecutive failure to advance from the play-in tournament.

Even as the Hornets are suffering a crisis, fans have taken to Twitter to troll the Hornets president. Many have made the case that it is a financial issue, while others joked about Steve Kerr exacting revenge on Jordan.

Jeff Sharon @Jeff_Sharon @RexChapman @wojespn Kerr waited 25 years to exact revenge on MJ for that practice dust-up in Chicago. @RexChapman @wojespn Kerr waited 25 years to exact revenge on MJ for that practice dust-up in Chicago.

Betsey Cashmoney @Betsycashmoney @wojespn



So what you're saying is that the Warriors matched the Hornet's offer & MJ cheaped out...? 🧐🤔



"believes its best to stay" = @WorldWideWob 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯So what you're saying is that the Warriors matched the Hornet's offer & MJ cheaped out...? 🧐🤔"believes its best to stay" = @wojespn @WorldWideWob 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯So what you're saying is that the Warriors matched the Hornet's offer & MJ cheaped out...? 🧐🤔😂"believes its best to stay" = 💰💰💰💰💰💰

Frustration @FrustratedOnes @wojespn If they would've lost, he would be gone. Besides Kerr his boss knows MJ can't manage a team out of a paper bag. He definitely influenced the call. @wojespn If they would've lost, he would be gone. Besides Kerr his boss knows MJ can't manage a team out of a paper bag. He definitely influenced the call.

James B. Terry @terryjt1 @SoCal365Hoops My point is, we’ve had that energy in that narrative towards how bad Michael Jordan in the Hornets are. You’re just ignoring it. It’s like you’ve been asleep for 15 years. Everybody drags Michael Jordan and Charlotte. Time for you to wake up @SoCal365Hoops My point is, we’ve had that energy in that narrative towards how bad Michael Jordan in the Hornets are. You’re just ignoring it. It’s like you’ve been asleep for 15 years. Everybody drags Michael Jordan and Charlotte. Time for you to wake up

I Am Legend @SoCal365Hoops @wojespn When ever a Coach decides not to take the Lakers Head Coaching Job the narrative is the front office is a disaster. I’m sure it want be the same energy with Jordan and the Hornets. @wojespn When ever a Coach decides not to take the Lakers Head Coaching Job the narrative is the front office is a disaster. I’m sure it want be the same energy with Jordan and the Hornets.

4_The_Shoe @RyanParent9 @wojespn He pulled the reverse uno card on Charlotte. I’m offended af @wojespn He pulled the reverse uno card on Charlotte. I’m offended af

Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) @sluggahjells



Another Michael Jordan ownership fail, though this was something he clearly didn’t expect. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. @wojespn 🤣🤣Another Michael Jordan ownership fail, though this was something he clearly didn’t expect. twitter.com/wojespn/status… @wojespn 🤣🤣 Another Michael Jordan ownership fail, though this was something he clearly didn’t expect. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Calvin Howard-Gross @Callystarr @wojespn Man, that is really shitty. You interview for a job, you then get offered and accept the job and then rescind it. 🙄 @wojespn Man, that is really shitty. You interview for a job, you then get offered and accept the job and then rescind it. 🙄

🥷🏾 @itsjustTaj_ @wojespn kenny atkinson thoroughly looked at this roster and was like this shit too “urban” for me @wojespn kenny atkinson thoroughly looked at this roster and was like this shit too “urban” for me

Bill Ufreitz @BillUfreitz @wojespn Not sure why everyone’s hating on Charlotte. Obviously Kerr told him that he’s resigning this off-season or next and the front office told Kenny that it’s his job when Steve leaves. 🤷‍♂️ @wojespn Not sure why everyone’s hating on Charlotte. Obviously Kerr told him that he’s resigning this off-season or next and the front office told Kenny that it’s his job when Steve leaves. 🤷‍♂️

AlecEiffel95 @AEiffel95 @BillUfreitz



j/k. But he'd win @wojespn that's my take as well, Kerr gunna run for Prez 2024!j/k. But he'd win @BillUfreitz @wojespn that's my take as well, Kerr gunna run for Prez 2024! j/k. But he'd win

Atkinson has served as a head coach in the past but has not had much success. He led the 2019 Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs, but was eliminated in the first round.

Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops The Atlanta Hawks win the first leg of the Play-In Tournament over the Charlotte Hornets, 132-103.



They will travel to Cleveland for another elimination game Friday to reach the playoffs as an 8-seed. The Atlanta Hawks win the first leg of the Play-In Tournament over the Charlotte Hornets, 132-103.They will travel to Cleveland for another elimination game Friday to reach the playoffs as an 8-seed.

However, his hire would have been a big boost for the Hornets as he would have been joining them after a championship run. Sadly, the Hornets will not be benefiting from his experience as a championship winner.

Michael Jordan has not had much success as an executive

Basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The road to a championship for Jordan as an executive has gotten a tad rougher. While the Hornets are putting together an exciting young roster that could make some noise, they have yet to achieve any real success.

In the 12 years MJ took over as owner, the Hornets have struggled. Their 2011-12 season to date remains the worst in league history. They finished with a 7-59 (.106) win-loss record.

Their playoff drought is also one of the worst in the 21st century. Since 2003, they have only reached the postseason three times, and on those occasions, they got eliminated in the first round.

As a player, Michael Jordan carried the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles in eight years. Sadly, he has failed to replicate that type of performance as an executive.

Nonetheless, things are looking up for the Hornets as they have put together a young core of incredible talent. With the right coach, they could make that leap and become a force in the Eastern Conference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far