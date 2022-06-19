“Kerr waited 25 years to exact revenge on MJ for that practice dust-up”, “His boss knows MJ can’t manage a team out of a paper bag” - Fans mercilessly troll Michael Jordan as Kenny Atkinson rejects the Hornets

All seemed to have been settled, as Michael Jordan was ready to welcome Kenny Atkinson as the Charlotte Hornets' new head coach. Unfortunately, Atkinson has reportedly pulled out, and fans have mercilessly trolled Jordan.
The news of Atkinson's refusal to leave his assistant coach position with the Golden State Warriors was broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA insider, via his Twitter page, reported that Atkinson believes it would be best to remain with the 2022 champions:
"ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets head coach and will remain with Golden State as the top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors."
With the news, the Hornets are back in the market looking for a replacement for James Borrego. The organization fired Borrego in April after his second consecutive failure to advance from the play-in tournament.
Even as the Hornets are suffering a crisis, fans have taken to Twitter to troll the Hornets president. Many have made the case that it is a financial issue, while others joked about Steve Kerr exacting revenge on Jordan.
Atkinson has served as a head coach in the past but has not had much success. He led the 2019 Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs, but was eliminated in the first round.
However, his hire would have been a big boost for the Hornets as he would have been joining them after a championship run. Sadly, the Hornets will not be benefiting from his experience as a championship winner.
Michael Jordan has not had much success as an executive
The road to a championship for Jordan as an executive has gotten a tad rougher. While the Hornets are putting together an exciting young roster that could make some noise, they have yet to achieve any real success.
In the 12 years MJ took over as owner, the Hornets have struggled. Their 2011-12 season to date remains the worst in league history. They finished with a 7-59 (.106) win-loss record.
Their playoff drought is also one of the worst in the 21st century. Since 2003, they have only reached the postseason three times, and on those occasions, they got eliminated in the first round.
As a player, Michael Jordan carried the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles in eight years. Sadly, he has failed to replicate that type of performance as an executive.
Nonetheless, things are looking up for the Hornets as they have put together a young core of incredible talent. With the right coach, they could make that leap and become a force in the Eastern Conference.