"Does anyone know a cool Australian way to say f**k yeah", "Pelicans need to draft Shaq son with their last pick to piss the Lakers off" - Fans post hysterical reactions after New Orleans Pelicans pick Dyson Daniels with No. 8 pick in the draft

The New Orleans Pelicans shored up their perimeter defense by selecting Australian wing Dyson Daniels as the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft.

The 6'8" guard is considered one of the best defensive players in the draft. He is a reliable playmaker who can guard multiple positions and is excellent on the ball at the point of attack.

New Orleans fans are excited to see him join their franchise as they look forward to seeing the Pelicans become perennial playoff contenders.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter to express their love for Daniels. A few also poked fun at the LA Lakers.

The Pelicans drafted Daniels with a pick acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. The Purple and Gold need defensive-minded wings, and Daniels would've been an ideal fit for him.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

""Does anyone know a cool Australian way to say f**k yeah"

Another added:

"Pelicans need to draft Shaq son with their last pick to piss the Lakers off"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Twitter reaction to the New Orleans Pelicans' acquisition of Dyson Daniels

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado defending on the perimeter will be something serious Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado defending on the perimeter will be something serious

Pearl River Plunger @JDub9911 6’7” Zion Williamson

6’8” Dyson Daniels

6’8” Herb Jones

6’9” Brandon Ingram

6’9” Trey Murphy



6’7” Larry Nance

6’7” Naji Marshall

6’11” Jaxson Hayes 6’7” Zion Williamson6’8” Dyson Daniels6’8” Herb Jones6’9” Brandon Ingram6’9” Trey Murphy6’7” Larry Nance6’7” Naji Marshall6’11” Jaxson Hayes

Jake Hardee @pelicansbyjake So apparently Dyson Daniels likes to study Alex Caruso’s defense.



Our perimeter defense is going to be devastating So apparently Dyson Daniels likes to study Alex Caruso’s defense.Our perimeter defense is going to be devastating https://t.co/fnoFnJlPUC

ЯΣDDIΣ 🆁🅴🅳🅳 ⚜️ ЯR⚜️ @zaddyredd5041 With this Dyson Daniels pick, the pelicans about to have the number one defense in the league!! With this Dyson Daniels pick, the pelicans about to have the number one defense in the league!! 🔥

bigtruckchuck @chucky_0825 Pelicans need to draft Shaq son with their last pick to piss the Lakers off Pelicans need to draft Shaq son with their last pick to piss the Lakers off

🐝𝓠𝓾𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓲🇧🇷 @buzz_clarkson the Lakers really traded Brandon Ingram, CJ Mccollum, Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels for AD the Lakers really traded Brandon Ingram, CJ Mccollum, Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels for AD💀

PhilipwThomas @ThomasPhilipw Love Dyson Daniels. Thanks Lakers. Can’t wait to see who Pels get with your lottery pick next year. Love Dyson Daniels. Thanks Lakers. Can’t wait to see who Pels get with your lottery pick next year.

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo The Pelicans are going to be able to play gigantic, defensive-minded positionless lineups with Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram together. (And Zion Williamson). Sign me up The Pelicans are going to be able to play gigantic, defensive-minded positionless lineups with Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram together. (And Zion Williamson). Sign me up

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Pelicans are going to take Dyson Daniels at No. 8. 6-foot-8 guard from Australia. I think they’re going to be happy with the way the board fell. Had a lot of fans in New Orleans’ front office. Pelicans are going to take Dyson Daniels at No. 8. 6-foot-8 guard from Australia. I think they’re going to be happy with the way the board fell. Had a lot of fans in New Orleans’ front office.

PF @PelicansFocus i’d like to take this moment to thank my parents, to thank God, and to thank the Los Angeles Lakers i’d like to take this moment to thank my parents, to thank God, and to thank the Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans might have the most talented young roster in the NBA following Dyson Daniels' addition

Dyson Daniels' addition gives the New Orleans Pelicans another young talent with tremendous upside.

The Pelicans have All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as their core players. They also have sophomores Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, who were vital in leading the team to a playoff berth last season.

Additionally, New Orleans added veterans like Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to their ranks. This means the team has a good blend of youth and experience.

The New Orleans Pelicans are reaping massive benefits from the Anthony Davis trade with the LA Lakers. It has helped them shape their future in the best way possible.

It will be exciting to see how coach Willie Green uses Dyson Daniels to deploy defensive schemes against the top offenses in the league.

With Zion Williamson also set to return, the Pelicans have the tools to make a push to finish above the play-in tournament spots next year. This could heat up the Western Conference playoffs race again.

