"Poku & Chet are going to look like Duncan & Robinson at Summer League", "We really passed on Jabari for White Rudy Gobert" - Fans pour in rib-tickling reactions to OKC Thunder drafting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick

NBA draft night has had everyone on the edge of their seats. Especially with the OKC Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren at No.2, NBA fans made some hilarious reactions.
After Paolo Banchero went No.1 to Orlando, Holmgren became an obvious favorite for the No. 2 spot. The Gonzaga product will join an up-and-coming Thunder squad.
Holmgren is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the draft. Often garnering comparisons to Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis, the 7-footer has all the traits necessary to dominate the modern NBA.
Although he has been critiqued for being underweight, the proof lies in the pudding. With mixed reactions to the No. 2 selection, here are some of the best picks from fans on Twitter:
While some fans have had a negative response towards Holmgren being drafted over Jabari Smith Jr., others loved the pick. His versatility at his size is a massive asset.
While factoring in his ball-handling skills and shooting ability, the Gonzaga product could have a fruitful career as a stretch big.
Chet Holmgren's future with the OKC Thunder
The OKC Thunder made a solid move by selecting Chet Holmgren at No. 2 on Thursday night. With a lot of potential for growth, the West Coast Conference Rookie of the Year has a lot to offer to the Thunder.
The Thunder appear to be an interesting team going forward. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a talented point-forward in Josh Giddey, the addition of Holmgren ticks a lot of boxes.
With a versatile big who can shoot the long ball and act as a functional rim protector, OKC made a good decision. While there are many injury concerns that arise with Holmgren's physical state, the overall package has more to be hopeful for.
What additionally seems like an important aspect for future growth is his confidence. Speaking before the draft, Holmgren had this to when asked about who he thought was the best player in the NBA:
"Myself in two months."
Holmgren dominated in the statistical department in his one year at Gonzaga. While averaging 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 32 games, the big man also averaged 3.7 blocks per game.
The WCC Defensive Player of the Year award and a first-team All-WCC selection, Holmgren's sheer potential is enough to get anyone excited.
While the expectations of being a top three pick can weigh heavily, OKC truly have a potential unicorn on their hands.