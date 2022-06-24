"Poku & Chet are going to look like Duncan & Robinson at Summer League", "We really passed on Jabari for White Rudy Gobert" - Fans pour in rib-tickling reactions to OKC Thunder drafting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick

NBA draft night has had everyone on the edge of their seats. Especially with the OKC Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren at No.2, NBA fans made some hilarious reactions.

ESPN @espn A STORM IS BREWING IN OKC ⛈️



The Thunder take Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft! A STORM IS BREWING IN OKC ⛈️The Thunder take Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft! https://t.co/3p18jo9MMx

After Paolo Banchero went No.1 to Orlando, Holmgren became an obvious favorite for the No. 2 spot. The Gonzaga product will join an up-and-coming Thunder squad.

Holmgren is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the draft. Often garnering comparisons to Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis, the 7-footer has all the traits necessary to dominate the modern NBA.

Although he has been critiqued for being underweight, the proof lies in the pudding. With mixed reactions to the No. 2 selection, here are some of the best picks from fans on Twitter:

Brockstar @bparker2337 @espn We really passed on Jabari for White Rudy Gobert @espn We really passed on Jabari for White Rudy Gobert

PlayBoyKillua @TrapZxldyck @espn Chet after guarding Embiid and Giannis in the post @espn Chet after guarding Embiid and Giannis in the post https://t.co/Uwo6Lx68Vz

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm chet holmgren looks like if tyler herro and the food critic from ratatouille had a baby chet holmgren looks like if tyler herro and the food critic from ratatouille had a baby https://t.co/MpsGExEFTj

Lar @KevlarKnowsBall @ThunderFilmRoom @okcthunder @ChetHolmgren Yeah we just passed up on the best player in the draft I can’t believe this is my life @ThunderFilmRoom @okcthunder @ChetHolmgren Yeah we just passed up on the best player in the draft I can’t believe this is my life

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Chet Holmgren in the Draft green room after the Thunder picked him Chet Holmgren in the Draft green room after the Thunder picked him https://t.co/ztj8QHA2Nc

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless OKC FANS: You're just going to have to be patient with Chet Holmgren for 3 years & hope your patience is rewarded in 4 or 5. For your sake, I hope this kid is far more beast than bust. I see starter but not quite star. But this is definitely a 7-foot project w all kinds of skill OKC FANS: You're just going to have to be patient with Chet Holmgren for 3 years & hope your patience is rewarded in 4 or 5. For your sake, I hope this kid is far more beast than bust. I see starter but not quite star. But this is definitely a 7-foot project w all kinds of skill

Stoat @Stoatszn chet holmgren when he tries to take a charge on Zion chet holmgren when he tries to take a charge on Zion https://t.co/KsaZr9j2nH

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob already laughing knowing Poku & Chet are going to look like Duncan & Robinson at Summer League. already laughing knowing Poku & Chet are going to look like Duncan & Robinson at Summer League.

DurSwept @iamdurchoke @BleacherReport Congrats to the better version of KD for being drafted #2 @BleacherReport Congrats to the better version of KD for being drafted #2

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



The best prospect in the draft joins SGA and



What a start to a rebuild. Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren at #2.The best prospect in the draft joins SGA and Josh Giddey What a start to a rebuild. Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren at #2.The best prospect in the draft joins SGA and Josh Giddey.What a start to a rebuild.

𝙷𝙾𝙼𝙰𝙷𝙾𝙾𝙿𝚂 @homahoops These Chet Holmgren pull up 3's are gonna get Paycom loud as hell These Chet Holmgren pull up 3's are gonna get Paycom loud as hell https://t.co/HfnoIqyyGS

Devin Neal Enthusiast #BeatTennesseeTech @KUARECHAMPIONS Here's a hill I'm willing to die on, Chet Holmgren is one of the most overrated and overhyped prospects of all time. Here's a hill I'm willing to die on, Chet Holmgren is one of the most overrated and overhyped prospects of all time.

Pickswise @Pickswise Chet Holmgren celebrating being the second overall pick Chet Holmgren celebrating being the second overall pick 😂 https://t.co/fsRNAcWe5T

Bobby, No Marks @JBeans_15 Did Kendrick Perkins just say Chet Holmgren is a mix of Giannis and Porzingis??? Did Kendrick Perkins just say Chet Holmgren is a mix of Giannis and Porzingis??? https://t.co/DdINSPb3k7

While some fans have had a negative response towards Holmgren being drafted over Jabari Smith Jr., others loved the pick. His versatility at his size is a massive asset.

While factoring in his ball-handling skills and shooting ability, the Gonzaga product could have a fruitful career as a stretch big.

Chet Holmgren's future with the OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren blocks Jalen Duren

The OKC Thunder made a solid move by selecting Chet Holmgren at No. 2 on Thursday night. With a lot of potential for growth, the West Coast Conference Rookie of the Year has a lot to offer to the Thunder.

The Thunder appear to be an interesting team going forward. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a talented point-forward in Josh Giddey, the addition of Holmgren ticks a lot of boxes.

With a versatile big who can shoot the long ball and act as a functional rim protector, OKC made a good decision. While there are many injury concerns that arise with Holmgren's physical state, the overall package has more to be hopeful for.

What additionally seems like an important aspect for future growth is his confidence. Speaking before the draft, Holmgren had this to when asked about who he thought was the best player in the NBA:

"Myself in two months."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



"Myself in two months."



's confidence is through the roof heading into the draft @brhoops "Best player in the NBA?""Myself in two months." @ChetHolmgren 's confidence is through the roof heading into the draft "Best player in the NBA?""Myself in two months."@ChetHolmgren's confidence is through the roof heading into the draft 😂 @brhoops https://t.co/pqiRwpxIzE

Holmgren dominated in the statistical department in his one year at Gonzaga. While averaging 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 32 games, the big man also averaged 3.7 blocks per game.

The WCC Defensive Player of the Year award and a first-team All-WCC selection, Holmgren's sheer potential is enough to get anyone excited.

While the expectations of being a top three pick can weigh heavily, OKC truly have a potential unicorn on their hands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far