Fans react to Dillon Brooks sporting Gerald Green's iconic Rockets logo braids ahead of Warriors clash

The Houston Rockets are preparing to make a deep run in the playoffs next week as they get set to battle the best teams in the Western Conference. They are the number two seed this season and will battle the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

In preparation for the tough opening round battle, small forward Dillon Brooks has donned a new hairstyle to remind the fans of the history of the organization.

The Houston Rockets posted on their Instagram on Thursday a picture of Brooks in his new look. Fans quickly realized the braids were a homage to former player Gerald Green, who played for the franchise from 2017-2020.

"Gerald Green this one for u," one fan wrote.

"Oh yeah we locked in. I was hoping he'd bring this back," another fan said.

"Close enough welcome back Gerald Green," a fan commented on the post.

"Got that Gerald Green, we're advancing fa sho!," another fan said.

"My current favorite rocket," a fan said.

Brooks has been one of the leaders of Houston's turnaround since becoming the enforcer for the team in 2023. Brooks spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies before being acquired by Houston in a sign-and-trade.

Brooks has averaged 14 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this season while also shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free throw line. Brooks will have his hands full defensively in the opening round as he'll lead the defensive effort to slow down Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors in red-hot form ahead of playoffs first round against the Rockets

While the Golden State Warriors enter the NBA playoffs through the Play-In Tournament and as the seventh seed, they are still one of the hottest teams in the league since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

The Warriors are 23-3 since the midseason trade, with Butler and Curry coming off a dominant showing over the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo combined for 75 points, with Butler leading the charge with 38 points.

Brooks and Co. will have to figure out a way to limit the new duo to avoid an early-round upset.

