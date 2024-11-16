Fans react to Magic Johnson's frustration with Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight - "That's like you playing Jalen Hood-Schifino 1 on 1 and getting cooked"

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in recent memory. However, many felt the bout did not live up to expectations, with Tyson, 58, struggling to keep pace with the 27-year-old upstart.

Among the fight's critics was LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. The five-time NBA champion took to X to voice his frustrations regarding the bout.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn't watch anymore. It's sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight was not great for boxing."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans in the comments used the opportunity to crack jokes at the Lakers legend.

"That's like you playing Jalen Hood-Schifino 1-on-1 and getting cooked," one fan commented.

"Magic would get cooked if it happened now," another fan agreed in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Some fans defended Tyson's decision to get back into the ring at 58 years old.

"I disagree with you. This is truly an example of what age does to anyone. For Mike Tyson to even step in the ring. That's legendary. He has guts.. that's what matters," one fan commented.

"Nope. Tyson showed the world that he's still a real one," another fan added.

"Mike did something amazing for his age. He should be proud," a third fan commented.

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout cops criticism from sporting world

Despite both fighters promising knockouts against one another, the bout went the distance. The fight consisted of eight two-minute rounds, with Jake Paul ultimately winning at the judges' table.

Judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favor of Paul, who rebounded after a slow start. Paul landed 78 punches in contrast to Tyson's 18.

The bout drew plenty of buzz on social media, with the majority of former and current athletes of the opinion that it did not live up to the billing.

"Mike not even swinging dawg," Hawks guard Trae Young tweeted.

Former world champion Terence Crawford said Tyson looked like "trash", adding that he was glad the 58-year-old was still standing at the end.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was seemingly upset with the lack of action.

Expand Tweet

Despite the loss, Tyson said he didn't see this as his last fight and humorously called out Jake Paul's brother, Logan. The tension from the pre-fight face-off that saw Paul get slapped by Tyson didn't last, though, as the two fighters shared their respect for one another following the contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback