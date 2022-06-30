“Boston is really nice this time of the year brother”, “Lakers this is literally our last chance”, “He’s going to take the MLE and sign with the Lakers” - Fans get into recruitment mode as Bradley Beal declines his player option with the Washington Wizards

After declining his player option with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal is one of the top free agents on the market. As a result, many fans are trying to recruit Beal to their teams.

Fans from teams like the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics took to Twitter to recruit the three-time All-Star.

“Boston is really nice this time of the year brother”

“Lakers this is literally our last chance”

“He’s going to take the MLE and sign with the Lakers”

With Beal set to be one of the top free agents, many teams will be interested in recruiting him. Still, more fans are going to be interested in recruiting Bradley Beal than there are teams interested.

While Beal could always be in the market for a mid-level exception, some teams will offer him maximum money. Beal will now choose what he values most in his next destination. He can re-sign with the Wizards for a five-year max deal or go to another team for a four-year max deal, according to ESPN.

For fans and their teams, they are going to attempt to sell Beal on why they are the best for him.

One fanbase making a significant push is the Lakers', with some viewing him as their last hope.

Since the Lakers did not make any significant moves that some of their fans wanted, Beal is one of the last stars available.

While the Lakers want him, Boston Celtics fans are also interested.

While fans of the two winningest championship teams are interested, other fanbases want him as well.

Billy Beane  @NBAFactsTalk @wojespn @PrioritySports Him and Dame are gonna sit back when their careers are over and be like “damn, all that staying loyal shit got us no rings. We fucked up” @wojespn @PrioritySports Him and Dame are gonna sit back when their careers are over and be like “damn, all that staying loyal shit got us no rings. We fucked up”

Jazz Johnson @JazzJohnson10 @wojespn @PrioritySports I am not the biggest Beal fan but I'd get behind this more from the Knicks. @wojespn @PrioritySports I am not the biggest Beal fan but I'd get behind this more from the Knicks.

Still, the Wizards are not giving up hope on Beal's return.

Aq @aqouraa @DJ70200 @wojespn @PrioritySports He literally said he’s going to sign wherever he has the highest chance to win but deep down he knows he’s gonna resign with the Wizards cause nobody else would sign him for a huge huge bag like WAS. @DJ70200 @wojespn @PrioritySports He literally said he’s going to sign wherever he has the highest chance to win but deep down he knows he’s gonna resign with the Wizards cause nobody else would sign him for a huge huge bag like WAS.

If money turns out to be the most important factor to Beal, then a return to Washington would be wise. For now, Beal will get to decide which team is best for him.

Bradley Beal's decision to decline his option could signal his plans

Bradley Beal's decision to decline his option could signal his desire isn't money.

Bradley Beal was set to be one of the highest-paid players in the NBA if he accepted his player option. According to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal is turning down $36.4 million, which would put him among the top 20 highest-paid players.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal.

While the decision does not mean Beal's priority is not a financial one, it seems like finances are not the concern. Beal could always try to find a way to win in Washington on a five-year max deal.

Beal could also decline to sign a max deal anywhere and take another type of contract. Beal's future is now in his own hands, and he must decide what is best for him.

