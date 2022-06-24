"She's an 8.5 but doesn't understand why I won't support Shaedon Sharpe", "When was the last competitive game he has played in?" - Fans relentlessly mock young star after he was drafted No. 7 by Portland without playing a single game in college 

Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe was selected as the seventh pick in the NBA draft. The shooting guard is one of the most unique prospects in this class. Unlike his other draft mates, Sharpe has not played college basketball. He committed to the Kentucky Wildcats but never played for them.

Picking a player like Shaedon Sharpe is a risk, but one that the Trail Blazers are certainly willing to take. Despite not having played college basketball, Sharpe has been on the AAU circuits and made a name for himself as an offensive catalyst.

He is a bucket-getter and proved that in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The 19-year-old averaged 22.6 points and was seen completing some posterizing dunks on his opponents.

His arrival further boosts the Trail Blazers' backcourt, which already boasts Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simmons. The Canadian talent plays at the shooting guard position and can certainly be a great acquisition for the Trail Blazers.

Aside from Lillard and Simons, Portland has had its struggles to get scoring from others. However, with Shaedon Sharpe, they have a player that has an attacking mindset who can create and make his own shots.

NBA fans had mixed reactions about Sharpe going seventh in the draft. Most of it was because he did not play college basketball. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the seventh pick:

Is Shaedon Sharpe a good fit with the Portland Trail Blazers?

Kentucky vs. Auburn

Shaedon Sharpe has not been battle-tested in a competitive NCAA environment. However, he believes that he has the mentality to thrive in the NBA. Playing alongside Damian Lillard will certainly be a big help for the youngster.

Under Lillard's tutelage, Sharpe can learn the tricks of the trade and become a stellar two-guard. There are doubts about whether he will start in the backcourt as Lillard and Anfernee Simons have cemented their spots there. But even if Sharpe plays with the second unit, he will bring explosiveness.

Portland also acquired Jerami Grant last week. They are certainly trying to collect the right pieces, which is why bringing in a talented youngster like Sharpe makes sense. He, alongside Anfernee Simons and Grant, can provide the help Lillard has wanted for a while.

The front office will be looking to make a few more acquisitions to further strengthen the team. Sharpe had a workout with the Trail Blazers, where he impressed coaches and players.

If he continues to work on his game, Sharpe has the ceiling to be one of the best to come out of this draft.

