Fans roast Drake after he plays pickup game in a video: “Bro would get cooked in the WNBA”, “He has to look at the ball to dribble”

Being a fan of the sport and the league, Drake has shared iconic moments that are closely associated with the NBA. A video was recently posted on Twitter showing the Grammy-winning rapper showing his game, which had fans roast him.

Hip-hop and basketball are almost always linked together. Rappers want to become basketball players, while athletes desire to start a rap career. Artists like Drake, J. Cole and Jay-Z constantly make basketball references to their songs. Out of the aforementioned rappers, only J. Cole had a chance to showcase his skills on a professional level.

The award-winning rapper's skills were recently seen on display as a video of Drake playing pickup basketball was posted online.

After this was posted, fans roasted the Canadian rapper. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter.

Goo$e @theyunggoosey @BallsackSports Feel like he could definitely fill a lamelo type role on a team @BallsackSports Feel like he could definitely fill a lamelo type role on a team

XavierBBN @Brandon22478538 @BallsackSports Shoot an airball and say “ teehee, oopsie daisy” @BallsackSports Shoot an airball and say “ teehee, oopsie daisy”

Dave @Churdboi1 @BallsackSports Scoring on 5'4 white dudes at the Y is an art @BallsackSports Scoring on 5'4 white dudes at the Y is an art

Jeff @JeffLavy @BallsackSports drake dribbles like an incoming freshman that’s never played before @BallsackSports drake dribbles like an incoming freshman that’s never played before

Mark @MJW0220 @BallsackSports You see that opening move? He took that from LeDrake @BallsackSports You see that opening move? He took that from LeDrake

Dirt Cobain @mykalstewart @BallsackSports Yeah absolutely he’s the new lebron a lot of people are saying that @BallsackSports Yeah absolutely he’s the new lebron a lot of people are saying that

cyberthot @cyberthot3000 @BallsackSports just pickin on the shortest dude at the gym @BallsackSports just pickin on the shortest dude at the gym

nono @notcrazyboutit @BallsackSports he’s wearing a full jersey in every video i see of him hooping man i can’t take him serious @BallsackSports he’s wearing a full jersey in every video i see of him hooping man i can’t take him serious

Nikko Jordan Linayao @nikko_deucetr3 @BallsackSports If I could never watch Drake play basketball again, I’d be perfectly fine with this @BallsackSports If I could never watch Drake play basketball again, I’d be perfectly fine with this

Kol @DeVille1431 @BallsackSports No, he is the guy that owns the ball that's why he gets to play. @BallsackSports No, he is the guy that owns the ball that's why he gets to play.

Jaden @_860Jaden @BallsackSports Not with those handles and was that travel at the end @BallsackSports Not with those handles and was that travel at the end

Drake's NBA hopes may be over as he's already 35 years old, which is already considered "old" in the league.

Aside from Drake, which other music artists have telent on the court?

2022 American Century Championship: Round Two

There have been a plethora of great musical artists who have talent in other things. The most recent artist we saw was Drake, who had a nice stroke, shooting fadeaway jumpers with ease. However, he isn't alone. Other artists have shown that they can handle their own in the hardwood.

Here are some celebrities who can do more than handle a microphone.

Chris Brown

2012 NBA All-Star Game

Aside from his hit songs, fans are aware that Chris Brown has incredible handles on the basketball court. In fact, there's a mixtape solely dedicated to his game, which is as flashy as his dance moves.

Quavo

KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat

Quavo isn't just a wizard with a microphone, he's also got an entertaining game the he showcased in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game.

He won MVP and mesmerized the crowd with his skills. He represented the Migos and Atlanta excellently.

Snoop Dogg

Don't let Snoop Dogg's lanky frame fool you. He's an excellent ball player and uses his length intelligently. In 2018, he teamed up with Chris Brown to beat 2 Chainz and Lil Dicky. He had 15 points, 25 rebounds and five assists.

The Westside rapper won the MVP award in that game.

Justin Bieber

2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

Moving away from hip-hop, Justin Bieber showed he's got moves on the dance floor and hardwood. In 2011, he showed up big for the celebrity game and won the MVP award for that game. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen even blocked his shot once.

