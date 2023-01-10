Create

Fans roast Drake after he plays pickup game in a video: “Bro would get cooked in the WNBA”, “He has to look at the ball to dribble”

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jan 09, 2023 08:54 PM EDT
Being a fan of the sport and the league, Drake has shared iconic moments that are closely associated with the NBA. A video was recently posted on Twitter showing the Grammy-winning rapper showing his game, which had fans roast him.

Hip-hop and basketball are almost always linked together. Rappers want to become basketball players, while athletes desire to start a rap career. Artists like Drake, J. Cole and Jay-Z constantly make basketball references to their songs. Out of the aforementioned rappers, only J. Cole had a chance to showcase his skills on a professional level.

The award-winning rapper's skills were recently seen on display as a video of Drake playing pickup basketball was posted online.

Is Drake NBA ready? 👀 https://t.co/767QD3itlV

After this was posted, fans roasted the Canadian rapper. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter.

@BallsackSports He has to look at the ball to dribble 😭😭😭
@BallsackSports Feel like he could definitely fill a lamelo type role on a team
@BallsackSports Bro would get cooked in the WNBA
@BallsackSports Got them Perk handles 😐 https://t.co/Hl9fRhsMXd
@BallsackSports Shoot an airball and say “ teehee, oopsie daisy”
@BallsackSports Scoring on 5'4 white dudes at the Y is an art
@BallsackSports drake dribbles like an incoming freshman that’s never played before
@BallsackSports You see that opening move? He took that from LeDrake
@BallsackSports Yeah absolutely he’s the new lebron a lot of people are saying that
@BallsackSports Uhhh he wouldn’t play D1 ANYWHERE
@BallsackSports Not even fucking close
@BallsackSports just pickin on the shortest dude at the gym
@BallsackSports he’s wearing a full jersey in every video i see of him hooping man i can’t take him serious
@BallsackSports If I could never watch Drake play basketball again, I’d be perfectly fine with this
@BallsackSports No, he is the guy that owns the ball that's why he gets to play.
@BallsackSports Not with those handles and was that travel at the end

Drake's NBA hopes may be over as he's already 35 years old, which is already considered "old" in the league.

Aside from Drake, which other music artists have telent on the court?

There have been a plethora of great musical artists who have talent in other things. The most recent artist we saw was Drake, who had a nice stroke, shooting fadeaway jumpers with ease. However, he isn't alone. Other artists have shown that they can handle their own in the hardwood.

Here are some celebrities who can do more than handle a microphone.

Chris Brown

Aside from his hit songs, fans are aware that Chris Brown has incredible handles on the basketball court. In fact, there's a mixtape solely dedicated to his game, which is as flashy as his dance moves.

Quavo

Quavo isn't just a wizard with a microphone, he's also got an entertaining game the he showcased in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game.

He won MVP and mesmerized the crowd with his skills. He represented the Migos and Atlanta excellently.

Snoop Dogg

Don't let Snoop Dogg's lanky frame fool you. He's an excellent ball player and uses his length intelligently. In 2018, he teamed up with Chris Brown to beat 2 Chainz and Lil Dicky. He had 15 points, 25 rebounds and five assists.

The Westside rapper won the MVP award in that game.

Justin Bieber

Moving away from hip-hop, Justin Bieber showed he's got moves on the dance floor and hardwood. In 2011, he showed up big for the celebrity game and won the MVP award for that game. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen even blocked his shot once.

